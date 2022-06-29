(KMAland) -- Former Iowa State star Monte Morris is being traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Washington Wizards, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Morris and Will Barton are being sent to the Wizards in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.
Morris appeared in 75 games this past season for Denver, starting 74 of them and averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The five-year veteran has averages of 10.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 280 career games.