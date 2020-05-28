(KMAland) -- Former Iowa Western volleyball standout Kelsey Havel is staying in the area. The Osage native will play Division II volleyball at Northwest Missouri State.
“One of the graduate assistants was a teammate of one of my coaches at Iowa Western,” Havel said on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “They just kind of talked, and they were looking for an outside player. My coach put in a good word for me, and they checked out my film.”
Northwest then went through the process of virtually recruiting Havel, who says there were a few phone calls, a virtual tour and some FaceTime calls.
“It was kind of different, but it worked out,” she said.
Havel averaged 2.97 kills per set in her sophomore year at Iowa Western while hitting on the outside and right side. She also averaged 2.74 digs per set and had 43 total blocks.
“My time at Iowa Western was awesome,” Havel said. “I enjoyed every minute of it. It was a blessing, and I’m super grateful for all the people I’ve met. The faculty, my teammates, the coaching staff. I was able to compete for two national championships and being able to compete at a super high level was awesome.”
The 5-foot-10 Havel says when she came to Iowa Western out of Osage she thought she would just play two years of volleyball and be done with it. However, Northwest was the perfect fit for her to continue competing against high-level talent.
“I felt they just did a really great job of showing me how much they wanted me and how I could make an impact,” she said. “Everything I’ve heard about Northwest is very positive, and their volleyball program has been successful. I’m super excited to be a part of a really good program and alongside a lot of very good teammates.”
