(Manhattan) -- Former Kansas State University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins is one of the 13 members to this year's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Huggins was the head coach at Kansas State for one season -- in 2006-07. He led the Wildcats to a 23-12 record and an NIT Tournament appearance in that season.
Huggins has also served as the head coach at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati and West Virginia. He has compiled a 916-399 record with two Final Four trips and 25 NCAA Tournament appearances.
