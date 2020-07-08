(Manhattan) -- Former Kansas State star Peyton Williams has signed to play for the Russian women’s basketball team Spartak Vidnoje.
Williams was undrafted in April’s WNBA Draft after earning two nods as an All-Big 12 team member. She is the first player in program history with 1,500 or more career points, 950 or more career rebounds, 200 or more career assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more career blocks.
Williams ended her career as the school’s No. 9 all-time scorer. Williams was a guest on Upon Further Review in December. Listen to the interview here.