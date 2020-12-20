(KMAland) -- Madelyn Deitchler made a game-winning bucket, Haylee Heits and Quinten Vasa both had 20+ point games and Garrett Franken had another solid game on Saturday.
WOMEN: Missouri Southern 67 Missouri Western 56
Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) played 16 minutes and had five points with three rebounds for Missouri Western (2-5).
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 69 Doane 68
Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds, had two steals and made the winning bucket for Briar Cliff (9-3, 7-3) with five seconds left. Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) assisted on the game-winning hoop and finished with three points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) put in 20 points and added 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals for Doane (4-9, 2-8) in the defeat. Ashley Teten (Auburn) scored six points and had four rebounds.
MEN: Brair Cliff 81 Doane 65
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and six assists for Briar Cliff (6-7, 4-5). Jake Carley (St. Albert) pitched in four points and two rebounds.
MEN: Dordt 97 Mount Marty 80
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Dordt (10-4, 6-4) in the victory.