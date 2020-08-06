(KMAland) -- A former Treynor multi-sport athlete and Glenwood soccer star has seen her life take a recent turn.
Laura Leber — a 2007 graduate of Treynor — is living a life as a long-term traveler, and her current travels have taken her to the country of Georgia, where she recently signed a contract to play professional soccer.
In December 2016, Leber says she was presented a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to travel the world as a “travel nanny.”
“In a matter of two weeks, I quit my job and joined this family as a travel nanny,” Leber said. “I did that for about 9 or 10 months, and they were ready to be done traveling. I got hit hard by the travel bug, and I’ve basically been traveling the world ever since.”
Leber says she generally stays in a country for about a month before moving along to another.
“Along the way, I learned to travel with my (soccer) cleats,” she said. “I would just play wherever I could, wherever the opportunity was.”
Leber’s success in soccer during her prep and collegiate career was quite prodigious. At Glenwood, where she played when Treynor did not have a program, she set school records for goals in a game (7), season (28) and career (101) and earned all-conference and all-state honors during her senior season.
At Minnesota State-Mankato, she became just the third player in school history to lead her team in points as a freshman before establishing multiple all-conference and an All-American honor before her time was up. Now, about 10 years removed from that career, she’s back at it.
“During lockdown at the time, there was a law here that nobody could drive any vehicles,” Leber said. “They restricted all movement for two or three weeks, and my boyfriend and I would go walking for hours on end. One day, instead of turning left he decided we should turn right, and we came to this big stadium.”
Leber started to get curious about the stadium and found the Georgian Football Federation hosted a professional women’s league.
“I thought that would be cool to watch them play,” she said. “I looked them up on Youtube, watched some games and thought I could play here.”
Leber then contacted some of the teams within the league, explained her athletic background and asked for a chance to tryout.
“I heard back from some teams, set up some tryouts and had some offers,” she said. “Then I signed with WFC Martve out of Kutaisi, Georgia.”
After the approval to start the season and the working out of some paperwork from the United States Soccer Federation, Leber is now a professional soccer player. She’s currently practicing with her team and preparing to start the season on August 9th.
Hear much more from Leber’s experiences in the full interview linked below.