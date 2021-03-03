(KMAland) -- Sophia Peppers scored a game-winner, Daryn Nowlin and Klarissa McElroy crushed and more on the Tuesday night among former KMAlanders.
Find the complete list of former KMAlanders from Tuesday below.
BASEBALL
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1 H
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 3 H, RBI, 2 2B, 3 R
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 4 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SB
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 6 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 29 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
-Jentry Schafer, Indian Hills/Southwest Valley: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (game-winning basket)