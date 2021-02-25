(KMAland) -- Several former KMAlanders played in the GPAC basketball tournament while MaKenna Hudson and Alesha Johnson did well setting up their teammates in volleyball action.
View the Wednesday night list of stats for former KMAlanders.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
-Garrett Franken, Dordt/Atlantic: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Quinten Vasa, Briar Cliff/Northwestern: 19 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 7 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 8 points, 1 rebound
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
-Emily Newton, Buena Vista/Diagonal: 1 rebound
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
-Hannah Whitver, Buena Vista/Glidden-Ralston: 1 rebound
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 8 kills, 6 digs
-Emma Hanson, SWCC/Creston: 5 kills
-MaKenna Hudson, SWCC/Creston: 15 assists, 8 digs
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 39 assists, 6 digs