(KMAland) -- Sears brothers lead WIU to major upset, Schaben goes deep, former teammates Cunard and Straight have big days and more among former KMAlanders on Friday.
View the KMA Sports-compiled list of stats from Friday among former KMAlanders.
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/2, RBI, BB, SF
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/1, R, 2 BB
-Reece Blay, Morningside/Lewis Central: 1/2, BB
-Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 4.1 IP, 7 K
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/1
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/5, 2 RBI, R, BB
-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 4 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/4, 2 RBI, BB
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 4 singles, lost No. 2 doubles
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/3
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 4/7, 4 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB, BB
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: RBI, BB
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 2/3, R
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 3/7, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 4/8
VOLLEYBALL
-Allison Eikenberry, Cornell/Tri-Center: 10 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 2 kills, 1 block
WRESTLING
-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren: Won via decision