(KMAland) -- Sears brothers lead WIU to major upset, Schaben goes deep, former teammates Cunard and Straight have big days and more among former KMAlanders on Friday.

View the KMA Sports-compiled list of stats from Friday among former KMAlanders.

BASEBALL 

-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/2, RBI, BB, SF

-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/1, R, 2 BB

-Reece Blay, Morningside/Lewis Central: 1/2, BB

-Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 4.1 IP, 7 K

-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/1

-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/5, 2 RBI, R, BB

-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 4 K

-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/4, 2 RBI, BB

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 4 singles, lost No. 2 doubles

SOFTBALL 

-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/3

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 4/7, 4 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB, BB

-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: RBI, BB

-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 2/3, R

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 3/7, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB

-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 4/8

VOLLEYBALL 

-Allison Eikenberry, Cornell/Tri-Center: 10 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace

-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 2 kills, 1 block

WRESTLING 

-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren: Won via decision

