(KMAland) -- Another big game for Hawkins, a grand slam for Lange, Schaben on the mound, Baker drops 26 and more from the Saturday among former KMAlanders.
Check out the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders from Saturday below.
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: H, BB
-Reece Blay, Morningside/Lewis Central: BB
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: HR, 4 RBI, R
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: H, RBI, R
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
-Jackson Golightly, William Jewell/Maryville: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist
-Christian Stanislav, Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood: 1 rebound
MEN’S TENNIS
-Chase Henry, Simpson/Mount Ayr: Lost No. 6 singles, lost No. 3 doubles
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1 H, 2 RBI
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2 H, RBI, R, SB
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 4 K
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: BB
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 2 H, 2B, RBI, R
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 1 H, 1 RBI; 6.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 5 RBI
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
VOLLEYBALL
-Blair Glendenning, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 3 digs, 2 aces
-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4 digs, 1 ace
-Sydney McLaren, Buena Vista/St. Albert: 8 kils, 7 digs
-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 14 digs, 3 assists, 3 aces
-Taylor Wedemeyer, Buena Vista/Clarinda: 25 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 26 points
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 5 points, 5 rebounds
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: 4 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 7 points, 2 rebounds
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 12 points, 13 assists, 5 steals
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 3 points
-Jamie Winkler, Bellevue/Louisville: 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal