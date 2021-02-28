Matt Malcom
Photo: UNK Athletics

(KMAland) -- Peyton Gross & Ashtyn Miller pitched well, another strong day for Kylan Straight, Matt Malcom was second at the NCAA Super Regionals & Kealey Anderson & Alesha Johnson had strong days among former KMAlanders on Sunday.

Find the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders from Sunday below.

BASEBALL  

-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 1 RBI

-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1 R

-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 2 R

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1 H, 2 BB

-Garret Reisz, Creighton/St. Albert: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

SOFTBALL 

-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 1 H

-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1 R

-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2 H, 2B, 3 R, RBI

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 6 kills, 14 digs, 2 assists, 2 blocks

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 16 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 29 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 block

-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 7 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 3 assists, 1 ace

-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 2 kills

WRESTLING 

-Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney/Glenwood: Finished 2nd at NCAA Super Regional VI

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.