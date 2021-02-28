(KMAland) -- Peyton Gross & Ashtyn Miller pitched well, another strong day for Kylan Straight, Matt Malcom was second at the NCAA Super Regionals & Kealey Anderson & Alesha Johnson had strong days among former KMAlanders on Sunday.
Find the KMA Sports-compiled list of former KMAlanders from Sunday below.
BASEBALL
-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 1 RBI
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1 R
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 2 R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1 H, 2 BB
-Garret Reisz, Creighton/St. Albert: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
SOFTBALL
-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 1 H
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1 R
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2 H, 2B, 3 R, RBI
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 6 kills, 14 digs, 2 assists, 2 blocks
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 16 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 29 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 block
-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 7 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 3 assists, 1 ace
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 2 kills
WRESTLING
-Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney/Glenwood: Finished 2nd at NCAA Super Regional VI