(KMAland) -- A trio of former KMAlanders played for Graceland softball, more from Adams and Poore in volleyball and the Simpson women back in action among former KMAlanders on Monday.
View the KMA Sports-compiled statistics for former KMAlanders from Monday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 1 H, 1 R
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1 H, 1 SB
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist
-Kat Poore, Bradley/Lewis Central: 6 kills, 16 digs, 1 assist
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 7 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists