(KMAland) -- A double-double for Jenna Taylor in an ARC semifinal, 30 dimes for Alesha Johnson, a big day on the softball diamond for Kenzie Cunard and more among former KMAlanders from Thursday below. 

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 6 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks

-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 3 points, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds

SOFTBALL 

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 5 H, 2 RBI, R

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces, 1 assist

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 30 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Alaina Applegate, Central/Central Decatur: 1 minute

-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 6 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound

-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block

-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 2 minutes 

