(KMAland) -- A double-double for Jenna Taylor in an ARC semifinal, 30 dimes for Alesha Johnson, a big day on the softball diamond for Kenzie Cunard and more among former KMAlanders from Thursday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 6 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 3 points, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 5 H, 2 RBI, R
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces, 1 assist
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 30 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Alaina Applegate, Central/Central Decatur: 1 minute
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 6 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 2 minutes