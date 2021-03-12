Jared Hensley
(KMAland) -- Jared Hensley, Brady Kyner and Matt Malcom clinched All-American status, Brett Sears had a strong outing on the mound, Kenzie Cunard stayed hot and more among former KMAlanders on Friday.

BASEBALL 

-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 1 H

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K

-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/4

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 4 singles (6-1, 1-6, 14-12), lost No. 2 doubles (8-2)

SOFTBALL 

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2/4, 2B, RBI, SB

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 block

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 4 points, 2 steals

WRESTLING 

-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox: 2-1 at NWCA Division III Championships 

-Colton Kinnison, Simpson/Red Oak: 1-2 at NWCA Division III Championships 

-Brady Kyner, Wartbrug/Southeast Warren: 3-0 at NWCA Division III Championships 

-Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney/Glenwood: Went 2-0 at NCAA Division II Championships

