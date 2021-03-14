(KMAland) -- It was a busy Saturday for former KMAlanders in college sports from baseball to beach volleyball to plenty of hoops.
Some highlights:
-Dillon Sears (Harlan) had a big day on the diamond for Western Illinois, finishing with a double among two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
-Jess (Schaben) Lansman (Harlan) won twice with her partner — Sydney Moore — for LSU in beach volleyball against Georgia State and Florida State.
-Nate Mohr (Glenwood) dropped in 17 points for Wayne State, but the Wildcats came up short in their NCAA Tournament opener.
-Logan Schaben (Harlan) went deep and drove in two for Iowa State softball.
-Jade Hays (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Sydney McLaren (St. Albert) and Taylor Wedemeyer (Clarinda) all had solid days for Buena Vista volleyball. Hays finished with 20 digs, McLaren had 8 kills and 15 digs and Wedemeyer ended with 26 assists, 6 digs and 4 kills.
-Sophia Peppers (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) and Morningside are moving on in the NAIA Tournament. Peppers had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists for the Mustangs.
-Jenna Taylor (Creston) finished her collegiate career in style, leading Simpson to an American Rivers Conference Tournament championship with a win over Coe College. Taylor had 23 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.
-And in wrestling, Brady Kyner (Wartburg/Southeast Warren) finished second at the NWCA Division III championships while Jared Hensley (Loras/Lenox) took seventh. Matt Malcom (UNK/Glenwood) was a fifth-place finisher in the Division II championships.
Check out the full rundown from Saturday’s former KMAlanders below.
BASEBALL
-Trayven Boellstorff, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/1
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1, BB, R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/2, 2 RBI, 3 BB, R
-Drew Petersen, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 0/1, RBI, BB
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 2/4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB
-Quinten Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 0/2
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess (Schaben) Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Won vs. Georgia State & Florida State
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
-Nate Mohr, Wayne State/Glenwood: 17 points, 2 rebounds
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 8 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 7 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
MEN’S TENNIS
-Chase Henry, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 0-2 at No. 6 singles, 0-2 at No. 3 doubles
SOFTBALL
-Patyon Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/4
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/6, R, BB
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/7, R, RBI
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/4, HR, 2 RBI, R
VOLLEYBALL
-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 3 kills, 1 assist
-Blair Glendenning, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 4 digs, 1 ace
-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 20 digs
-Sydney McLaren, Buena Vista/St. Albert: 8 kills, 15 digs
-Taylor Wedemeyer, Buena Vista/Clarinda: 26 assists, 6 digs, 4 kills, 1 block
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 block
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 4 minutes
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri: 5 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 4 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds
-Ellie Rengstorf, Grand View/Red Oak: 1 rebound
-Natalie Rigatuso, Grand View/Lewis Central: 4 points, 1 rebound
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Isabel Schwabe, Loras/Kuemper: Won No. 2 singles, lost No. 3 doubles
WRESTLING
-Jared Hensley, Loras/Lenox: 7th place at NWCA Division III Championships
-Brady Kyner, Wartburg/Southeast Warren: 2nd place at NWCA Division III Championships
-Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney/Glenwood: 5th place at NCAA Division II Championships