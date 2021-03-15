(KMAland) -- A trio of former KMAlanders were in action in volleyball while two former hoopers competed on Monday.
The highlights…
-Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) and Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) both posted double-doubles in a loss to Iowa Western (no stats provided).
Anderson had 10 kills, 17 digs and two blocks while Johnson went for 26 assists, 10 digs, two blocks and two kills.
-Lily Osborn (North Central Missouri/Stanberry) had a strong night with 12 points, five assists and two steals in a win over Central Community College in women’s basketball.
-Finally, former Lewis Central teammates Megan Witte (Northern Iowa) and Maegan Holt (Nebraska-Kearney) were in action in two different sports.
Witte had 3 kills for the Panthers in a loss to Valparaiso volleyball while Holt started for the Lopers in an NCAA Tournament loss to Central Missouri, finishing with 2 points and one rebound in nine minutes.
View the list of former KMAlanders in action on Monday below.
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10 kills, 17 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 26 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 3 kills, 1 dig
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 2 points, 1 rebound
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 12 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound