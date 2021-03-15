Kealey Anderson
Photo: Iowa Central Athletics

(KMAland) -- A trio of former KMAlanders were in action in volleyball while two former hoopers competed on Monday.

The highlights…

-Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) and Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) both posted double-doubles in a loss to Iowa Western (no stats provided).

Anderson had 10 kills, 17 digs and two blocks while Johnson went for 26 assists, 10 digs, two blocks and two kills. 

-Lily Osborn (North Central Missouri/Stanberry) had a strong night with 12 points, five assists and two steals in a win over Central Community College in women’s basketball. 

-Finally, former Lewis Central teammates Megan Witte (Northern Iowa) and Maegan Holt (Nebraska-Kearney) were in action in two different sports.

Witte had 3 kills for the Panthers in a loss to Valparaiso volleyball while Holt started for the Lopers in an NCAA Tournament loss to Central Missouri, finishing with 2 points and one rebound in nine minutes.

View the list of former KMAlanders in action on Monday below.

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10 kills, 17 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 26 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace

-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 3 kills, 1 dig

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 2 points, 1 rebound

-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 12 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound

