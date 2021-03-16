(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAlanders advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, Dillon Sears had a strong day at the plate and Taren Newman helped preserve a shutout.
The highlights from the Tuesday in former KMAlanders:
-Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan) had two hits, drove in a run, scored once and stole a bag for the Leathernecks in their 6-5 win over SIU-Edwardsville.
-Both Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic) and Alex McQuinn (Truman State/Stanberry) played in their team’s respective wins in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament. Hawkins went over 2,000 career points with 19 points and added nine rebounds for the Bearcats. McQuinn played five minutes in Truman State’s 65-62 win over Michigan Tech.
-Former Treynor state champion golfer Aly Anderson (College of St. Mary) was 13th at the Missouri Valley College Women’s Spring Invitational. Anderson posted a 90 on Monday and an 88 on Tuesday for a 178.
-Finally, Taren Newman (Hastings/Abraham Lincoln) was a starter and key contributor for the Broncos women’s soccer team in a 6-0 victory.
View all KMA Sports-compiled stats for former KMAlanders on Tuesday below.
BASEBALL
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 2/4, RBI, R, SB
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Alex McQuinn, Truman State/Stanberry: 5 minutes
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Aly Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: 13th at MVC Women’s Spring Invitational
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Taren Newman, Hastings/Abraham Lincoln: Started in shutout win