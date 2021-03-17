(KMAland) -- A double-double for Sydney McLaren, all-around games from Noah Rigatuso and Brielle Baker and more from former KMAlanders on Wednesday.
The highlights…
-Sydney McLaren (Buena Vista/St. Albert) had 14 digs and 10 kills to go with three aces for the Beavers in a sweep of Simpson. Additionally, Taylor Wedemeyer (Buena Vista/Clarinda) had 34 assists, four digs and three kills, and Jade Hays (Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard) posted 12 digs in the victory.
-Nebraska Wesleyan’s Kelsie Stovall (Nebraska City) and Allana Arkfeld (Denison-Schleswig) had strong performances with 12 digs and six kills, respectively, in a loss to Coe College.
-In basketball action, both Noah Rigatuso (NIACC/Lewis Central) and Brielle Baker (SWCC/Creston) had solid all-around performances. Rigatuso had 9 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a loss to Iowa Lakes while Baker went for 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a rout of Southeastern.
-Tyler Jacobsen (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) was on the bump again for Benedictine Mesa. The former Spartans hurler fell to 4-1 in a loss to New Mexico State, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks and striking out one.
Find all the stats among former KMAlanders on Wednesday below.
BASEBALL
-Tyler Jacobsen, Benedictine Mesa/Exira-EHK: 5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 1 K
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
VOLLEYBALL
-Allana Arkfeld, Nebraska Wesleyan/Denison-Schleswig: 6 kills, 1 block
-Blair Glendenning, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 2 digs, 1 assist
-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 12 digs
-Sydney McLaren, Buena Vista/St. Albert: 14 digs, 10 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist
-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 12 digs, 1 assist
-Taylor Wedemeyer, Buena Vista/Clarinda: 34 assists, 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 block
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals