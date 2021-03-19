(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were in baseball action on Thursday.
Both Alex Bantam (Woodbine) and Bryce Hall (Southeast Warren) were in the starting lineup for Ellsworth in a 10-7 loss to Marshalltown. Bantam got his first start of the season on the mound, striking out two and allowing four runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Hall, meanwhile, started in center for the Panthers, taking a walk in five plate appearances. The freshman has been on base at least once in 9 of his 12 games this year and sports a .243/.378/.459 line in 37 at bats.
Note: KMA Sports is still waiting on statistics from former KMAlanders playing for Iowa Western, Indian Hills and DMACC volleyball.
View the statistical rundown from Thursday below.
BASEBALL
-Alex Bantam, Ellsworth/Woodbine: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 K
-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 0/4, BB