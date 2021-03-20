(KMAland) -- Plenty of former KMAlanders were on the diamond while Sophia Peppers helped push Morningside to a national quarterfinal on Friday among former KMAlanders.
The highlights from Friday….
-Sophia Peppers (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) had 16 points, four rebounds and two steals for Morningside in their NAIA Round of 16 win over St. Francis Illinois. They will be back in action in a national quarterfinal on Saturday.
-Logan Schaben (Harlan) had a pair of RBI for Iowa State in their 11-2 rout of Saint Louis. Kylan Straight (Logan-Mgnolia) netted one hit for Sioux Falls in a split with Central Missouri.
-In baseball, Brett Sears (Harlan) and Dillon Sears (Harlan) were in action for Western Illinois, which lost to North Dakota State. The former threw six innings and gave up five earned runs while the latter had a hit and scored once. Their former teammate Ryan Doran had one hit, two RBI, one run scored and a walk for Omaha in a doubleheader sweep of South Dakota State.
-Finally, former Kuemper Catholic star Aimee Adams finished with nine kills, nine digs and two blocks for South Dakota in a five-set loss to UMKC in volleyball action.
View the statistical rundown from Friday below:
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1
-Trayven Boellstorf, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/1
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 1/7, 2 RBI, R, BB
-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 6 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1/4, R
SOFTBALL
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 2 RBI
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 1/7, R
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 9 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist