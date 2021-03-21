Connor Lange
Photo: Briar Cliff Athletics

(KMAland) -- Multi-hit games for the Berg brothers, Lange, Bedell, Hall, Adwell, McElroy, Cunard, Eslinger, Sherwood, Miller & Straight, a trio of wins for Lansman in beach, Sanders & Sundell contribute, more from Leehy & outdoor track is here.

Check out some of the highlights among former KMAlanders in collegiate athletics on Saturday below:

-Five former KMAlanders had multi-hit games for their respective teams. Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) and Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) posted three hits each while Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor), Kyle Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) and Bryce Hall (Ellsworth/Southeast Warren) had two hits each.

Ben Berg drove in four runs, Lange doubled and brought in three and Hall bashed a pair of home runs.

On the mound, Bret Barnett (South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys) had the top day, working two innings, striking out three and working around a hit and two walks to get a save in the Jackrabbits win over Omaha. 

Shenandoah alum Austin Herold (Southwest Tennessee) added a shutout inning in relief for his team, finishing with a pair of strikeouts. Also, Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) world two innings in relief and struck out three batters.

-In beach volleyball, former Harlan star Jess (Schaben) Lansman combined with partner Sydney Moore in a trio of wins over New Orleans, Texas A&M CC and South Carolina.

-Both Caleb Sanders (South Dakota State/Glenwood) and Jalen Sundell (North Dakota State/Maryville) played major roles on the gridiron. Sanders had a pair of quarterback hits in a 44-3 win over Southern Illinois while Sundell was the Bison’s starting center in their win over No. 2 North Dakota.

-On the softball diamond, Kenzie Cunard (Dordt/Logan-Magnolia), Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg) and Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) posted three-hit days.

Cunard also drove in a run, stole a base and scored three times while Eslinger had an RBI and two runs scored. Sherwood doubled and drove in four runs for the Knights on the day.

Payton Adwell (Graceland/Worth County) also had a strong day with two hits and four RBI. Klarissa McElroy (Graceland/Clarinda), Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) and Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia) all had two-hit days as well.

-It was a light day in hoops, but Sophia Peppers (Morningside/Exira-EHK) and her Morningside team are moving to the Final Four of the NAIA Tournament. The Mustangs beat Concordia in dominant fashion with Peppers providing 8 points and eight rebounds to the cause.

-Abraham Lincoln alum Taren Newman (Hastings) had one assist for Hastings women’s soccer in their latest win.

-Former state swimming champion from Lewis Central Mykenzie Leehy (Houston) continued a successful weekend at the NCAA championships. Leehy placed 8th in the 100 freestyle. 

-And the outdoor track & field season is underway with six former KMAlanders competing for the Omaha women at the Missouri Spring Opener. Roxy Denton (Shenandoah) had a ninth place finish in the long jump while Vanessa Gunderson (Denison-Schleswig) took fourth in the 400 meter hurdles. Chloe Sabatka (Plattsmouth), Kinsey Scheffler (AHSTW), Taylor Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia), Joanna Topham (Griswold) and Lucy Turner (Abraham Lincoln) also competed.

View the full rundown from a busy Saturday among former KMAlanders below. 

BASEBALL 

-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/0, BB

-Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/7, RBI

-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/7, 4 RBI, R, BB

-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 2/7, RBI, 4 R, BB

-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/1

-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3, R, HBP, BB

-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 2/3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

-Austin Herold, Southwest Tennessee/Shenandoah: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1, 5 R

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 3/5, 2B, 3 RBI, R, SH

-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/6, BB

-Quinten Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 0/0, BB

BEACH VOLLEYBALL 

-Jess (Schaben) Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Won vs. New Orleans (21-12, 21-14), won vs. TAMUCC (21-11, 21-14), won vs. South Carolina (20-22, 21-11, 15-8)

FOOTBALL 

-Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State/Glenwood: 2 QB Hits

-Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State/Maryville: Started at Center

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 4 points, 1 rebound

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 9 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

MEN’S TENNIS  

-Kris Mintle, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Lost No. 4 singles (6-4, 6-1), Lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)

-Aaron Mumm/Buena Vista/Denison-Schleswig: Lost No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0), Lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 5 singles (6-4, 6-1), lost No. 3 doubles (8-3)

-Michael Schreck, Buena Vista/Kuemper: Lost No. 6 singles (6-0, 6-0), Lost No. 3 doubles (8-2)

SOFTBALL 

-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 2/3, 4 RBI, R, BB

-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 0/3

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 3/8, RBI, 3 R, SB

-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 3/7, RBI, 2 R

-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 1/2, RBI, 2 R, BB

-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 6 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 4 K

-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 2/4, 2 R, 3 BB

-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/6, R; 6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 BB, 8 K

-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/4, R

-Morgan Parrish, Simpson/Lenox: R

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3

-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 3/7, 2B, 4 RBI, R, SF

-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2/8

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig

-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

-Blair Glendenning, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 2 digs, 1 kill

-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 18 digs, 2 assists

-Sydney McLaren, Buena Vista/St. Albert: 7 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace

-Taylor Wedemeyer, Buena Vista/Clarinda: 21 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist 

-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist

WOMEN’S SOCCER 

-Taren Newman, Hastings/Abraham Lincoln: 1 assist

WOMEN’S SWIMMING 

-Mykenzie Leehy, Houston/Lewis Central: 8th at NCAA Championship in 100 Freestyle

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD 

-Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: 9th Long Jump (5.08m), 19th 200 Meters (27.73), 13th 100 Hurdles (20.40)

-Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 4th 400 Hurdles (1:07.17)

-Chloe Sabatka, Omaha/Plattsmouth: 12th 400 Meters (1:05.80)

-Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: 12th Hammer Throw (40.07m), 11th Shot Put (10.63m), 14thDiscus Throw (31.37m)

-Taylor Sporrer, Omaha/Logan-Magnolia: 30th 1500 Meters (5:12.19), 26th 800 Meters (2:30.80)

-Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 15th 1500 Meters (4:53.43), 14th 800 Meters (2:23.71)

-Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: 17th Javelin Throw (18.32m), 15th Hammer Throw (33.31m), 13th Shot Put (10.41m), 10th Discus Throw (37.25m)

