(KMAland) -- A busy day on the diamond and a bit of beach and indoor volleyball among former KMAlanders on Sunday.
Check out the highlights:
-Four former KMAlanders finished with multiple hits on Sunday. Both Ben Berg (Kuemper) and Kyle Berg (Kuemper) at Concordia had strong days with the latter going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and RBI. Ben Berg added a double among two hits. Additionally, Quinten Sefrit (Bedford) had a big game for Simpson with a home run among three hits, two RBI and a run scored. Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) had a strong day, too, with a pair of hits and a walk.
DMACC’s Kaleb Harrison (Tri-Center) also had a strong Sunday with a double, three RBI and a walk in doubleheader action. Harrison’s teammate Cade Van Ness (Glenwood) entered in relief and struck out three in 1 2/3 shutout innings.
-Jess (Schaben) Lansman (LSU/Harlan) was back at it, teaming up with Sydney Moore for a pair of wins over Houston Baptist and Southern Miss.
-Kris Mintle (Buena Vista/Glenwood) and Michael Schreck (Buena Vista/Kuemper) both contributed to a win for Buena Vista in men’s tennis action on Sunday.
-In softball, sisters Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) and Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia) both had big Sundays. Abby went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI, three walks and scored five times. Kylan added two hits for Sioux Falls on the day.
Also in softball, Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg) and Logan Joens (St. Mary/Underwood) combined to drive in three runs. Eslinger was 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three walks, and Joens pitched in two RBI and a run scored.
-In volleyball, Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) showed well with 12 kills, seven digs and three aces, and teammate Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) had 31 assists, 12 digs and three blocks.
Megan Witte (Northern Iowa/Lewis Central) had one of her strongest performances of the season, hitting .500 and finishing with five kills for the Panthers.
View the complete statistical rundown for former KMAlanders on Sunday below.
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/4, BB
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 2/3, 2B, HBP
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/5, 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/1
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 1/4, 2B, RBI
-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 0/3, BB
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/6, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SH
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 0/6, RBI, HBP
-Garret Reisz, Creighton/St. Albert: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/3, R, SB, HBP
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
-Quinten Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 3/6, HR, 2 RBI, R
-Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess (Schaben) Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Won vs. Houston Baptist (23-21, 21-9), Won vs. Southern Miss (21-12, 21-10)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Kris Mintle, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Won No. 4 singles
-Aaron Mumm, Buena Vista/Denison-Schleswig: Lost No. 3 singles
-Michael Schreck, Buena Vista/Kuemper: Won No. 6 singles
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/8, R
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 1/4, 2B, RBI, 3 BB
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/0, R
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/2, 2 RBI, R
-Sydney McCorkle, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: R
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/6
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 0/4; 3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K
-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3, SH, RBI
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/3, BB
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 4/5, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 5 R; 3.2 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 6 BB, 4 K
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2/8
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 12 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces, 2 assists, 1 block
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 31 assists, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 1 kill
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 5 kills