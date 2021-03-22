Ethan Brumbaugh
Photo: SWCC Athletics

(KMAland) -- Ten former KMAlanders were in golf action to highlight Monday’s action.

The highlights:

-Former Exira/EHK star Sophia Peppers had 9 points, three rebounds and two assists for Morningside in their national semifinal loss to Thomas More.

-In women’s golf, Iowa Western’s Katie Schweers (Kuemper) shot an 85 at the Jimmie Spring Swing. Schweers is tied for fifth following the opening round of the tournament.

-On the men’s side, Ethan Brumbaugh (SWCC/Rock Port) finished with a 79 at the Jimmie Spring Swing and is tied for 19th. 

The full rundown below:

MEN’S GOLF 

-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: Shot 1st Round 79 at Jimmie Spring Swing (T-19th)

-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: Shot 1st Round 83 at Jimmie Spring Swing (T-30th)

-Matt Gearheart, Grand View/Atlantic: Shot 1st Round 77 at Battle at Primm (T-73rd)

-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: Shot 1st Round 93 at Jimmie Spring Swing (46th)

-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic: Shot 1st Round 78 at Battle at Primm (T-79th)

-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: Shot 1st Round 87 at Jimmie Spring Swing (37th)

-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: Shot 1st Round 78 at Battle at Primm (T-79th)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: Shot 1st Round 97 at Jimmie Spring Swing (24th)

-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: Shot 1st Round 142 at Jimmie Spring Swing (38th)

-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: Shot 1st Round 85 at Jimmie Spring Swing (T-5th)

VOLLEYBALL 

-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 1 dig

