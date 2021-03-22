(KMAland) -- Ten former KMAlanders were in golf action to highlight Monday’s action.
The highlights:
-Former Exira/EHK star Sophia Peppers had 9 points, three rebounds and two assists for Morningside in their national semifinal loss to Thomas More.
-In women’s golf, Iowa Western’s Katie Schweers (Kuemper) shot an 85 at the Jimmie Spring Swing. Schweers is tied for fifth following the opening round of the tournament.
-On the men’s side, Ethan Brumbaugh (SWCC/Rock Port) finished with a 79 at the Jimmie Spring Swing and is tied for 19th.
The full rundown below:
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: Shot 1st Round 79 at Jimmie Spring Swing (T-19th)
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: Shot 1st Round 83 at Jimmie Spring Swing (T-30th)
-Matt Gearheart, Grand View/Atlantic: Shot 1st Round 77 at Battle at Primm (T-73rd)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: Shot 1st Round 93 at Jimmie Spring Swing (46th)
-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic: Shot 1st Round 78 at Battle at Primm (T-79th)
-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: Shot 1st Round 87 at Jimmie Spring Swing (37th)
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: Shot 1st Round 78 at Battle at Primm (T-79th)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: Shot 1st Round 97 at Jimmie Spring Swing (24th)
-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: Shot 1st Round 142 at Jimmie Spring Swing (38th)
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: Shot 1st Round 85 at Jimmie Spring Swing (T-5th)
VOLLEYBALL
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 1 dig