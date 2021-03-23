Alesha Johnson

(KMAland) -- Four former Atlantic golfers finished up tournaments and another double-double for Alesha Johnson highlight Tuesday among former KMAlanders.

The rundown…

-Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) continued her fantastic season with 27 assists, 11 digs and three blocks for the Tritons in a sweep of SWCC. Kealey Anderson (Shenandoah) was the benefit of many of those assists with 15 kills to go with six digs, three assist sand two aces.

-Alyssa Ginther, Matt Gearheart, Jake Olsen and Ben Renaud — all former Atlantic golfers — were in action on the links. Olsen (Northwestern) had the highest finish at the Battle at Primm, finishing in a tie for 60th with a +7.

Check out all the statistical breakdown from Tuesday below.

MEN’S GOLF 

-Matt Gearheart, Grand View/Atlantic: Day 2 80, Battle at Primm (+13, T-80th)

-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic: Day 2 73, Battle at Primm (+7, T-60th)

-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: Day 2 87, Battle at Primm (+21, T-90th)

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 15 kills, 6 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces, 1 block

-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 1 assist

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 27 assists, 11 digs, 3 blocks, 1 kill

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 89-86–175 at Midwest Intercollegiate Invite (T-62nd)

