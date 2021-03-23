(KMAland) -- Four former Atlantic golfers finished up tournaments and another double-double for Alesha Johnson highlight Tuesday among former KMAlanders.
The rundown…
-Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) continued her fantastic season with 27 assists, 11 digs and three blocks for the Tritons in a sweep of SWCC. Kealey Anderson (Shenandoah) was the benefit of many of those assists with 15 kills to go with six digs, three assist sand two aces.
-Alyssa Ginther, Matt Gearheart, Jake Olsen and Ben Renaud — all former Atlantic golfers — were in action on the links. Olsen (Northwestern) had the highest finish at the Battle at Primm, finishing in a tie for 60th with a +7.
Check out all the statistical breakdown from Tuesday below.
MEN’S GOLF
-Matt Gearheart, Grand View/Atlantic: Day 2 80, Battle at Primm (+13, T-80th)
-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic: Day 2 73, Battle at Primm (+7, T-60th)
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: Day 2 87, Battle at Primm (+21, T-90th)
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 15 kills, 6 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces, 1 block
-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 1 assist
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 27 assists, 11 digs, 3 blocks, 1 kill
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 89-86–175 at Midwest Intercollegiate Invite (T-62nd)