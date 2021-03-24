(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins scored 32 in another NCAAT game, Kaleb Harrison & Dean Bedell had multiple hits, KMAlanders helped Bellevue clinch a conference title & more among former KMAlanders on Wednesday.
The highlights…
-Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) and Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) both had multi-hit games in a doubleheader won by the former Trojan’s team. Harrison went 3/5 with two doubles, six RBI, two runs scored and two walks over both games while Bedell added two hits and a run scored in game two.
-Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic) and the Bearcats moved to a Final Four with a dominant win over West Liberty. Hawkins scored 32 points with six rebounds and two assists. Also in basketball action, Goanar Biliew (DMACC/Denison-Schleswig) went for 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
-In softball action, Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) had another two-hit game in a loss to Bellevue.
-Speaking of Bellevue, the quartet of former KMAlanders that dot their roster were important in helping the Bruins clinch at least a share of the North Star Athletic Association.
Sierra Athen (Red Oak) had 13 kills, eight digs and two blocks, Sienna Black (Treynor) added five kills and two blocks, Brooklyn Hundt (Tri-Center) chipped in 7 digs and Taylan Keefer (Abraham Lincoln) played in two sets and had one dig.
View all the statistics from former KMAlanders on Wednesday night below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/5, R
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 3/5, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB (2 games)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 32 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
-Alex McQuinn, Truman State/Stanberry: 1 rebound
SOFTBALL
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 2/3, R; 0.1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 5 BB
VOLLEYBALL
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 13 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 5 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks
-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 7 digs, 1 assist
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 1 dig
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 3 points, 2 assists
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 2 points, 3 rebounds