(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins posted a double-double, Peyton Gross & Ashtyn Miller were both winning pitchers, Josey Starner tossed the javelin & more from Thursday.
The highlights from Thursday….
-Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic) has the Bearcats back in a national championship game after a 20-point, 11-rebound, 4-assist performance in a dominant Final Four win over Flagler.
-Peyton Gross (IKM-Manning) and Ashtyn Miller (Lewis Central) won both ends of Buena Vista’s doubleheader in the circle. Miller also had two hits and scored twice offensively.
-Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) finished ninth in the javelin at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Check out all the statistics below:
BASEBALL
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
-Christian Stanislav, Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood: 4 minutes
SOFTBALL
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 7 K, WP (3-3)
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/7, 2 R, BB; 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K, WP (4-3) (2 games)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: 9th Javelin at Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays (134-5)