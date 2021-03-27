(KMAland) -- Sierra Athen, Preston Davis, Tyler Riebhoff, Brett Sears and Josey Starner were among the standouts in former KMAlanders on Friday.
The highlights:
-Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) was impressive with 14 kills, 32 digs and three assists for Bellevue on the night.
-Preston Davis (Wayne State/West Harrison) won the championship in the javelin throw at the Wildcat Classic.
-Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) earned a save with a clean inning for Coe College in their win.
-Brett Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan) was brilliant with seven shutout innings, striking out three, walking three and giving up three hits.
-Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) was an 8th place finisher for the Coyotes at the Texas Relays
View all statistics below:
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/2
-Ben Berg, Concoria/Kuemper: 0/3 (2 games)
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/3, BB
-Trayven Boellstorff, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/3, R, BB
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3, R, BB
-Nate McCombs, Northwestern/Treynor: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K, WP (2-2)
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/3, 3 BB, R (2 games)
MEN’S GOLF
-Everette Carroll, Northeast/Exira-EHK: 1st Round 77 at Doane Spring Invite (T-10th)
-Will Carroll, Northeast/Exira-EHK: 1st Round 88 at Doane Spring Invite (T-48th)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
-Preston Davis, Wayne State/West Harrison: 1st in javelin throw at Wildcat Classic (161-08)
-Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: 72nd in 200 meters at Emporia State (24-1.0)
-Levi Son, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 20th in 5000 meters at Emporia State (17:38.47)
SOFTBALL
-Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 0/0, BB
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/2
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 assist
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 14 kills, 32 digs, 3 assists
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
-Brooklyn Hundt, Belluvue/Tri-Center: 5 digs, 1 assist
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 7 digs, 1 assist
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
-Tori Castle, Northwest Missouri State/Treynor: 12th in 5000 meters at Emporia State Relays (20:12.60)
-Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: 13th in hammer throw at Wildcat Classic (157-01)
-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: 8th in shot put at Texas Relays (14.74m)