(KMAland) -- Sierra Athen, Preston Davis, Tyler Riebhoff, Brett Sears and Josey Starner were among the standouts in former KMAlanders on Friday.

The highlights:

-Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) was impressive with 14 kills, 32 digs and three assists for Bellevue on the night. 

-Preston Davis (Wayne State/West Harrison) won the championship in the javelin throw at the Wildcat Classic. 

-Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) earned a save with a clean inning for Coe College in their win.

-Brett Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan) was brilliant with seven shutout innings, striking out three, walking three and giving up three hits.

-Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) was an 8th place finisher for the Coyotes at the Texas Relays

View all statistics below:

BASEBALL

-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/2

-Ben Berg, Concoria/Kuemper: 0/3 (2 games)

-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/3, BB

-Trayven Boellstorff, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/3, R, BB

-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3, R, BB

-Nate McCombs, Northwestern/Treynor: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)

-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K, WP (2-2)

-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/3, 3 BB, R (2 games)

MEN’S GOLF 

-Everette Carroll, Northeast/Exira-EHK: 1st Round 77 at Doane Spring Invite (T-10th)

-Will Carroll, Northeast/Exira-EHK: 1st Round 88 at Doane Spring Invite (T-48th)

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD 

-Preston Davis, Wayne State/West Harrison: 1st in javelin throw at Wildcat Classic (161-08)

-Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: 72nd in 200 meters at Emporia State (24-1.0)

-Levi Son, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 20th in 5000 meters at Emporia State (17:38.47)

SOFTBALL 

-Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 0/0, BB

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/2

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 assist

-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 14 kills, 32 digs, 3 assists

-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

-Brooklyn Hundt, Belluvue/Tri-Center: 5 digs, 1 assist

-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 7 digs, 1 assist

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD 

-Tori Castle, Northwest Missouri State/Treynor: 12th in 5000 meters at Emporia State Relays (20:12.60)

-Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: 13th in hammer throw at Wildcat Classic (157-01)

-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: 8th in shot put at Texas Relays (14.74m)

