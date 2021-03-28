Dean Bedell
(KMAland) -- Thirteen different sports were tracked on Saturday with former KMAlanders in action. Check out the highlight.s..

BASEBALL: Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) cranked a pair of home runs and had three hits for Iowa Lakes. Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) also had a multi-hit day, and Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) picked up his second save with 2 1/3 shutout frames and three strikeouts.

FOOTBALL: Riebhoff’s former teammate Lane Lawson (Coe/Audubon) also had a strong performance on the gridiron with a tackle and a fumble recovery.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic) poured in 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to send the Bearcats to their third national championship. Noah Rigatuso (NIACC/Lewis Central) also scored in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.

MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Feauto (Dordt/Kuemper) had the high finish for former KMAlanders, placing in a tie for 8th at the Doane Invitational behind a two-round total of 155. Both Jordan Lester (Graceland/Lamoni) and Everette Carroll (Northeast CC/Exira-EHK) also had top 15 finishes.

MEN’S SOCCER: Thomas Distefano (Nebraska Wesleyan/Maryville) found a goal on two shots to lead former KMAlanders on the soccer pitch.

MEN’S TENNIS: It was a perfect day for Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic), who went 2-0 at No. 5 singles and at No. 3 doubles.

MEN’S TRACK: Gage Clay (Iowa State/AHSTW) had two top two finishes at Drake, and David Thompson (Iowa State/Griswold) ran to wins in the 800 and anchored the winning 4x400. Wimach Gilo (Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson) finished third in the steeplechase at the Emporia State Relays.

Also in men’s track, Gratt Reed (Iowa/Atlantic) showed well with a third-place finish in the 110 high hurdles at a Big Ten meet in Bloomington, Indiana. He also ran for the second-place 4x100 meter relay.

SOFTBALL: Katilyn Schad (SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys) had the biggest offensive day among former KMAlanders, finishing with two doubles and a home run among five hits while driving in seven runs over two games. 

Rylee Scholl (St. Mary/Falls City) had three hits and scored a run, and Hailey Chew (SWCC/Murray), Kayla Jensen (SWCC/Tri-Center), Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) and Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) all had two hits on the day.

VOLLEYBALL: Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) posted another double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs while Kelsie Stovall (Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City) had a big defensive day with 24 digs. Aimee Adams (South Dakota/Kuemper Catholic) was terrific with 9 kills and seven digs, and Allana Arkfeld (Nebraska Wesleyan/Denison-Schleswig) also showed well with five kills, four blocks and two digs.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lily Osborn (North Central Missouri/Stanberry) had the top scoring performance for former KMAlanders with 10 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. 

WOMEN’S GOLF: On the links, Alison Schweers (Buena Vista/Kuemper Catholic) had the top finish, shooting a 186 to take 8th at the Graceland Invitational. Sierra Marshall (Graceland/Woodbine) placed 10th with a 195.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) had a sterling debut with three saves and a clean sheet to lead Loras in the win. Gracie Bernard (Grand View/Lewis Central) had an assist and at least nine other KMAlanders were in the starting lineup for their respective teams.

WOMEN’S TRACK: Roxy Denton (Omaha/Shenandoah) won the 100 hurdles and took second int he long jump at Drake while Vanessa Gunderson (Omaha/Denison-Schleswig) and Ellie Mendlik (Drake/Denison-Schleswig) were both a part of winners. Gunderson won the 400 hurdles and Mendlik ran for the winning 4x400. 

Meredith Clark (South Dakota/Syracuse) also had a strong finish at Wayne State with a third-place finish in the shot put.

View the complete rundown of former KMAlanders in action on Saturday below.

BASEBALL 

-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1

-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 3/7, 2 HR (2 games)

-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 2/5, 2B, 2 BB

-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 1/1, RBI, R

-Trayven Boellstorff, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/3

-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/0, R

-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 0/6 (2 games)

-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, S (2)

-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/1, 2 BB, R

-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 1/7 (2 games)

FOOTBALL

-Lane Lawson, Coe/Audubon: 1 tackle, 1 FR

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks

-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 31 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

-Christian Stanislav, Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood: 1 rebound

MEN’S GOLF 

-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: 171 at Graceland Invite (31st)

-Everette Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: 158 at Doane Invite (T-15th)

-Will Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: 176 at Doane Invite (50th)

-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: 155 at Doane Invite (T-8th)

-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: 156 at Graceland Invite (T-12th)

MEN’S SOCCER 

-Paul Devine, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Sub in 8-0 win

-Thomas Distefano, Nebraska Weselyan/Maryville: 2 SH, 1 SOG, 1 G

-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1 SH

-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: Sub in 8-0 loss

-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 1 SH, 1 SOG

-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Started in 8-0 loss

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Chase Henry, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 0-2 at No. 6 singles (6-3, 6-0 & 6-0, 6-0), 0-2 at No. 3 doubles (8-3 & 8-0)

-Trent Jones, Mount Marty/Abraham Lincoln: Lost at No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-0), Lost at No. 2 doubles (6-0)

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: 2-0 at No. 5 singles (6-3, 6-1 & 6-0, 6-0), 2-0 at No. 3 doubles (8-5 & 8-2)

MEN’S TRACK AT DRAKE 

-Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 2nd/400 (49.23); 1st/4x4/1st leg (3:20.20)

-David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold: 1st/800 (1:54.49); 1st/4x4/4th leg (3:20.20)

MEN’S TRACK AT EMPORIA STATE 

-Bradley Dennis, Iowa Western/Atlantic: 800/30th (2:11.86)

-Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 1500/30th (4:15.01); 3000 steeple/3rd (9:57.88)

-Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: SMR/3rd/3rd leg (4:04.49)

-Jacob Holste, Iowa Western/CAM: High jump/8th (1.78m)

MEN’S TRACK AT INDIANA 

-Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 3rd/110h (14.07); 8th/200 (21.44); 2nd/4x100/4th leg (39.85)

MEN’S TRACK AT WISCONSIN-PLATTEVILLE 

-Joey Wohlers, Dubuque/Tri-Center: 10th/800 (2:24.15)

SOFTBALL 

-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/3 (2 games)

-Hailey Chew, SWCC/Murray: 2/4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R (2 games)

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/6, HR, RBI, R (2 games)

-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/2, R

-Kayla Jensen, SWCC/Tri-Center: 2/3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB

-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/2, R

-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/2

-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/2

-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3

-Kaitlyn Schad, SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 5/9, 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB (2 games)

-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 3/6, R

-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R (2 games)

-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 2/7, 2B, RBI, 2 R; 4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

VOLLEYBALL 

-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper Catholic: 9 kills, 7 digs

-Allana Arkfeld, Nebraska Wesleyan/Denison-Schleswig: 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 14 kills, 15 digs, 1 block

-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 6 kills, 1 dig

-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 3 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs

-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 5 digs

-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Went 1-1, no stats available

-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 9 digs, 1 assist

-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 24 digs, 3 assists

-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Jocelyn Amos, Iowa Central/Griswold: 10 minutes

-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2 points, 2 rebounds

-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 14 minutes

-Jessica Jackson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 1 rebound, 1 assist 

-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 1 point, 1 rebound

-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Sierra Marshall, Graceland/Woodbine: 195 at Graceland Invite (10th)

-Kayla Myers, Peru State/Heartland Christian: 272 at Graceland Invite (28th)

-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 238 at Graceland Invite (238)

-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: 186 at Graceland Invite (8th)

WOMEN’S SOCCER 

-Gracie Bernard, Grand View/Lewis Central: 2 SH, 1 SOG, 1 assist

-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss

-Jayden Cross, Grand View/Lewis Central: Sub in win

-Alexis Exley, Grand View/Thomas Jefferson: Started in win

-Caitlyn Hanafan, Grand View/Lewis Central: Sub in win

-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in 12-0 win

-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Started in loss

-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 3 saves, 0 GA

-Suzie McDonald, Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central: 2 SOG

-Brenda Nelson, Buena Vista/Plattsmouth: Started in loss

-Taren Newman, Hastings/Abraham Lincoln: Started in win

-Danielle Petersen, Grand View/Lewis Central: 1 SH, 1 SOG

-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss

-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss

-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 1 shot

WOMEN’S TRACK AT BAKER 

-Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: 8th/Shot put (38-05.00), 9th/Discus (117-03)

WOMEN’S TRACK AT DRAKE 

-Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: 2nd/Long jump (16-02.50); 1st/100h (16.05)

-Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 1st/400h (1:07.47)

-Ellie Mendlik, Drake/Denison-Schleswig: 4th/200 (26.94); 1st/4x4/1st leg (3:59.51)

-Chloe Sabatka, Omaha/Plattsmouth: 6th/200 (29.03)

-Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: 9th/Discus (114-09); 9th/Hammer (127-06)

-Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 4th/1500 (4:53.89)

-Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham LIncoln: 8th/Discus (118-07); 3rd/Javelin (90-06); 11th/Hammer (104-03)

WOMEN’S TRACK AT ELMHURST 

-Claire Campbell, Loras/Shenandoah: 11th/1500 (5:41.30)

WOMEN’S TRACK AT EMPORIA STATE

-Anna Gladstone, Northwest Missouri State/Worth County: 17th/100h (16.46); 10th/Long jump (5.29m)

-Selena Valenzuela, Iowa Central/Bedford: 52nd/100 (13.53); 60th/200 (28.65)

WOMEN’S TRACK AT TEXAS RELAY 

-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: 9th/Javelin (40.97m)

WOMEN’S TRACK AT WAYNE STATE 

-Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: 3rd/Shot (44-08.25); 12th/Discus (118-01); 13th/Hammer (157-01)

