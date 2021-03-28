(KMAland) -- Thirteen different sports were tracked on Saturday with former KMAlanders in action. Check out the highlight.s..
BASEBALL: Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) cranked a pair of home runs and had three hits for Iowa Lakes. Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) also had a multi-hit day, and Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) picked up his second save with 2 1/3 shutout frames and three strikeouts.
FOOTBALL: Riebhoff’s former teammate Lane Lawson (Coe/Audubon) also had a strong performance on the gridiron with a tackle and a fumble recovery.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic) poured in 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to send the Bearcats to their third national championship. Noah Rigatuso (NIACC/Lewis Central) also scored in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Feauto (Dordt/Kuemper) had the high finish for former KMAlanders, placing in a tie for 8th at the Doane Invitational behind a two-round total of 155. Both Jordan Lester (Graceland/Lamoni) and Everette Carroll (Northeast CC/Exira-EHK) also had top 15 finishes.
MEN’S SOCCER: Thomas Distefano (Nebraska Wesleyan/Maryville) found a goal on two shots to lead former KMAlanders on the soccer pitch.
MEN’S TENNIS: It was a perfect day for Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic), who went 2-0 at No. 5 singles and at No. 3 doubles.
MEN’S TRACK: Gage Clay (Iowa State/AHSTW) had two top two finishes at Drake, and David Thompson (Iowa State/Griswold) ran to wins in the 800 and anchored the winning 4x400. Wimach Gilo (Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson) finished third in the steeplechase at the Emporia State Relays.
Also in men’s track, Gratt Reed (Iowa/Atlantic) showed well with a third-place finish in the 110 high hurdles at a Big Ten meet in Bloomington, Indiana. He also ran for the second-place 4x100 meter relay.
SOFTBALL: Katilyn Schad (SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys) had the biggest offensive day among former KMAlanders, finishing with two doubles and a home run among five hits while driving in seven runs over two games.
Rylee Scholl (St. Mary/Falls City) had three hits and scored a run, and Hailey Chew (SWCC/Murray), Kayla Jensen (SWCC/Tri-Center), Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) and Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) all had two hits on the day.
VOLLEYBALL: Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) posted another double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs while Kelsie Stovall (Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City) had a big defensive day with 24 digs. Aimee Adams (South Dakota/Kuemper Catholic) was terrific with 9 kills and seven digs, and Allana Arkfeld (Nebraska Wesleyan/Denison-Schleswig) also showed well with five kills, four blocks and two digs.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lily Osborn (North Central Missouri/Stanberry) had the top scoring performance for former KMAlanders with 10 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.
WOMEN’S GOLF: On the links, Alison Schweers (Buena Vista/Kuemper Catholic) had the top finish, shooting a 186 to take 8th at the Graceland Invitational. Sierra Marshall (Graceland/Woodbine) placed 10th with a 195.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) had a sterling debut with three saves and a clean sheet to lead Loras in the win. Gracie Bernard (Grand View/Lewis Central) had an assist and at least nine other KMAlanders were in the starting lineup for their respective teams.
WOMEN’S TRACK: Roxy Denton (Omaha/Shenandoah) won the 100 hurdles and took second int he long jump at Drake while Vanessa Gunderson (Omaha/Denison-Schleswig) and Ellie Mendlik (Drake/Denison-Schleswig) were both a part of winners. Gunderson won the 400 hurdles and Mendlik ran for the winning 4x400.
Meredith Clark (South Dakota/Syracuse) also had a strong finish at Wayne State with a third-place finish in the shot put.
View the complete rundown of former KMAlanders in action on Saturday below.
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 3/7, 2 HR (2 games)
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 2/5, 2B, 2 BB
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 1/1, RBI, R
-Trayven Boellstorff, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/3
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/0, R
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 0/6 (2 games)
-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, S (2)
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/1, 2 BB, R
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 1/7 (2 games)
FOOTBALL
-Lane Lawson, Coe/Audubon: 1 tackle, 1 FR
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 31 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
-Christian Stanislav, Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood: 1 rebound
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: 171 at Graceland Invite (31st)
-Everette Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: 158 at Doane Invite (T-15th)
-Will Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: 176 at Doane Invite (50th)
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: 155 at Doane Invite (T-8th)
-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: 156 at Graceland Invite (T-12th)
MEN’S SOCCER
-Paul Devine, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Sub in 8-0 win
-Thomas Distefano, Nebraska Weselyan/Maryville: 2 SH, 1 SOG, 1 G
-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1 SH
-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: Sub in 8-0 loss
-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 1 SH, 1 SOG
-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Started in 8-0 loss
MEN’S TENNIS
-Chase Henry, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 0-2 at No. 6 singles (6-3, 6-0 & 6-0, 6-0), 0-2 at No. 3 doubles (8-3 & 8-0)
-Trent Jones, Mount Marty/Abraham Lincoln: Lost at No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-0), Lost at No. 2 doubles (6-0)
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: 2-0 at No. 5 singles (6-3, 6-1 & 6-0, 6-0), 2-0 at No. 3 doubles (8-5 & 8-2)
MEN’S TRACK AT DRAKE
-Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 2nd/400 (49.23); 1st/4x4/1st leg (3:20.20)
-David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold: 1st/800 (1:54.49); 1st/4x4/4th leg (3:20.20)
MEN’S TRACK AT EMPORIA STATE
-Bradley Dennis, Iowa Western/Atlantic: 800/30th (2:11.86)
-Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 1500/30th (4:15.01); 3000 steeple/3rd (9:57.88)
-Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: SMR/3rd/3rd leg (4:04.49)
-Jacob Holste, Iowa Western/CAM: High jump/8th (1.78m)
MEN’S TRACK AT INDIANA
-Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 3rd/110h (14.07); 8th/200 (21.44); 2nd/4x100/4th leg (39.85)
MEN’S TRACK AT WISCONSIN-PLATTEVILLE
-Joey Wohlers, Dubuque/Tri-Center: 10th/800 (2:24.15)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/3 (2 games)
-Hailey Chew, SWCC/Murray: 2/4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R (2 games)
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/6, HR, RBI, R (2 games)
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/2, R
-Kayla Jensen, SWCC/Tri-Center: 2/3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/2, R
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/2
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/2
-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3
-Kaitlyn Schad, SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 5/9, 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB (2 games)
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 3/6, R
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R (2 games)
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 2/7, 2B, RBI, 2 R; 4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper Catholic: 9 kills, 7 digs
-Allana Arkfeld, Nebraska Wesleyan/Denison-Schleswig: 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 14 kills, 15 digs, 1 block
-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 6 kills, 1 dig
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 3 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs
-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 5 digs
-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Went 1-1, no stats available
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 9 digs, 1 assist
-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 24 digs, 3 assists
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jocelyn Amos, Iowa Central/Griswold: 10 minutes
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2 points, 2 rebounds
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 14 minutes
-Jessica Jackson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 1 rebound, 1 assist
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 1 point, 1 rebound
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Sierra Marshall, Graceland/Woodbine: 195 at Graceland Invite (10th)
-Kayla Myers, Peru State/Heartland Christian: 272 at Graceland Invite (28th)
-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 238 at Graceland Invite (238)
-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: 186 at Graceland Invite (8th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Gracie Bernard, Grand View/Lewis Central: 2 SH, 1 SOG, 1 assist
-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss
-Jayden Cross, Grand View/Lewis Central: Sub in win
-Alexis Exley, Grand View/Thomas Jefferson: Started in win
-Caitlyn Hanafan, Grand View/Lewis Central: Sub in win
-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in 12-0 win
-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Started in loss
-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 3 saves, 0 GA
-Suzie McDonald, Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central: 2 SOG
-Brenda Nelson, Buena Vista/Plattsmouth: Started in loss
-Taren Newman, Hastings/Abraham Lincoln: Started in win
-Danielle Petersen, Grand View/Lewis Central: 1 SH, 1 SOG
-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss
-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 1 shot
WOMEN’S TRACK AT BAKER
-Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: 8th/Shot put (38-05.00), 9th/Discus (117-03)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT DRAKE
-Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: 2nd/Long jump (16-02.50); 1st/100h (16.05)
-Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 1st/400h (1:07.47)
-Ellie Mendlik, Drake/Denison-Schleswig: 4th/200 (26.94); 1st/4x4/1st leg (3:59.51)
-Chloe Sabatka, Omaha/Plattsmouth: 6th/200 (29.03)
-Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: 9th/Discus (114-09); 9th/Hammer (127-06)
-Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 4th/1500 (4:53.89)
-Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham LIncoln: 8th/Discus (118-07); 3rd/Javelin (90-06); 11th/Hammer (104-03)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT ELMHURST
-Claire Campbell, Loras/Shenandoah: 11th/1500 (5:41.30)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT EMPORIA STATE
-Anna Gladstone, Northwest Missouri State/Worth County: 17th/100h (16.46); 10th/Long jump (5.29m)
-Selena Valenzuela, Iowa Central/Bedford: 52nd/100 (13.53); 60th/200 (28.65)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT TEXAS RELAY
-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: 9th/Javelin (40.97m)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT WAYNE STATE
-Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: 3rd/Shot (44-08.25); 12th/Discus (118-01); 13th/Hammer (157-01)