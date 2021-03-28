(KMAland) -- Highlights from Kealey Anderson, Kaela Eslinger, Kaleb Harrison, Alesha Johnson, Nile Petersen, Ryan Ruzek, Kaci Sherwood, Daulton Wilcoxen and Megan Witte on Sunday.
The rundown from Sunday:
BASEBALL: Former Abraham Lincoln standout Daulton Wilcoxen had another big day for Dakota Wesleyans, smashing a double and a home run among three hits while driving in five and scoring four times.
Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) continued his torrid season with a trio of hits, including a double, while also driving in two and scoring four runs. Bryce Hall (Ellsworth/Southeast Warren) also finished with a multi-hit day, finishing with two hits, two runs, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) posted a first round 79 at the Eagle Spring Classic in Marion on Sunday. He’s currently tied for 14th following one day of play.
MEN’S TENNIS: It was another strong day for Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic), who No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-1) and No. 3 doubles (8-5).
SOFTBALL: Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) had another big day for the Knights. The former Blue Devil star had a home run among two hits and drove in four. Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg) also went deep, and Kayla Jensen (SWCC/Tri-Center) had one hit and drove in two.
Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) was the winning pitcher for the Beavers on Sunday. She threw three innings and struck out to move to 5-3 on the season. She also had one hit at the plate.
VOLLEYBALL: Former Shenandoah star Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central) had another strong performance for the Tritons, finishing with 17 kills, eight digs, two assists and two blocks. Teammate Alesha Johnson (St. Albert) had 34 assists, 13 digs, three blocks, two kills and one ace in the win.
Megan Witte (Northern Iowa/Lewis Central) posted a career-high 11 kills for the Panthers in a win. She also had one block and one dig.
View all former KMAlanders from Sunday below.
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 1/3, BB
-Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 0/4, RBI, R, 3 BB (2 games)
-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 2/5, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB (2 games)
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 3/6, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 2 R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/6, R (2 games)
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/3, R, BB
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0 IP, 1 H, 1 R
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/8, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, BB
MEN’S GOLF
-Corbin Borelli, Mount Mercy/Kuemper Catholic: R1 84 at Eagle Spring Classic (T-39th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: R1 79 at Eagle Spring Classic (T-14th)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Won No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-1), Won No. 3 doubles (8-5)
SOFTBALL
-Alea Binkley, Hastings/Lewis Central: 0/4
-Hailey Chew, SWCC/Murray: 0/2
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 1/6, HR, RBI, R (2 games)
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/2
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
-Kayla Jensen, SWCC/Tri-Center: 1/6, 2 RBI (2 games)
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/1
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 1/1, RBI
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1/3; 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K, W (5-3)
-Morgan Parrish, Simpson/Lenox: SB
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/2
-Kaitlyn Schad, SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/4, RBI, R (2 games)
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 1/6 (2 games)
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/2, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB, SF
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 0/5, R; 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K (2 games)
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 17 kills, 8 digs, 2 assists, 2 blocks
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 34 assists, 13 digs, 3 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 11 kills, 1 block, 1 dig