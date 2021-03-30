(KMAland) -- Plenty on the diamond and a pair on the links among former KMAlanders on Monday.
The highlights:
GOLF: Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) finished out at the Eagle Spring Classic with an 87. His two-day total was 166, and he tied for 31st. Corbin Borelli (Mount Mercy/Kuemper) finished with a round of 83 and a two-day total of 167 — tied for 36th.
SOFTBALL: Sara Keeler (DMACC/Creston) had two hits and two RBI, finishing with one hit each in a pair of games on Monday.
Check out all the statistics from former KMAlanders on Monday below.
BASEBALL
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB
MEN’S GOLF
-Corbin Borelli, Mount Mercy/Kuemper: R2 83-167 (T-36th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: R2 87-166 at Eagle Spring Classic (T-31st)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/4 (2 games)
-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 0/2
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 0/5, 2 SH (2 games)
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 0/6, R; 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (2 games)
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 2/2, 2 RBI (2 games)
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/3, R (2 games)
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/5 (2 games)
-Patricia Trice, Peru State/Nebraska City: 0/2