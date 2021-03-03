Ryan Hawkins
(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins became the all-time leading rebounder in Northwest Missouri State history on Wednesday among former KMAlanders.

Check out the KMA Sports-compiled statistics for former KMAlanders on Wednesday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

-Christian Stanislav, Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood: 3 rebounds

VOLLEYBALL 

-Blair Glendenning, Simpson/Mount Ayr: 5 digs

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Maegan Holt, UNK/Lewis Central: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

