(KMAland) -- Big games for Kealey Anderson, Sierra Athen and Alesha Johnson in volleyball while Kyndal Kells was strong in goal again and more on Tuesday among former KMAlanders.

The highlights:

BASEBALL: Former Treynor hurler Drew Petersen (Briar Cliff/Treynor) tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up just two earned runs on four hits while striking out four in a pair of appearances. 

MEN’S SOCCER: Thomas Distefano (Nebraska Wesleyan/Maryville) had another strong day on the pitch with two shots, one shot on goal and a goal.

VOLLEYBALL: Both Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) and Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) posted double-doubles on the night. Anderson had 16 kills, 19 digs and three blocks while Athen put in 11 kills with 10 digs. Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) also helped the Tritons to the win with 44 assists, nine digs and four kills.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) had another strong performance in goal for Loras. Kells finished with three saves and just one goal allowed in a win.

View the complete statistical rundown from Tuesday below.

BASEBALL 

-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 1 K

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/7, 2B, RBI (2 games)

-Drew Petersen, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (2 games)

MEN’S SOCCER 

-Paul Devine, Wartburg/Lewis Central: 1 SH

-Thomas Distefano, Nebraska Wesleyan/Maryville: 2 SH, 1 SOG, 1 G

-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Played in loss

-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: Played in loss

-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 2 SH, 2 SOG

-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Played in loss

SOFTBALL 

-Kendall Reed, College of St. Marys/Fremont-Mills: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K

-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3

-Rylee Scholl, College of St. Mary/Falls City: 1/5, R (2 games)

-Abby Straight, College of St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 0/6, R; 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 7 BB, 3 K (2 games)

-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2/7, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB (2 games from 3/29)

VOLLEYBALL 

-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 16 kills, 19 digs, 3 blocks

-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 11 kills, 10 digs, 2 assists, 1 block

-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 9 kills, 9 digs

-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 7 kills, 3 blocks

-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 2 digs, 1 assist

-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 44 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills, 1 block

-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 4 digs

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: 1st Round 124 at IW Tiger Classic (T-21st)

WOMEN’S SOCCER 

-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Played in loss

-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Played in loss

-Bailee Cook, Simpson/Lewis Central: Played in win

-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in win

-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Played in loss

-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 3 saves, 1 GA

-Suzie McDonald, Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central: 1 SH 

-Brenda Nelson, Buena Vista/Plattsmouth: Played in loss

-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Played in loss

-Baylee Ratliff, Simpson/St. Albert: Played in win

-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Played in loss

