Isabel Schwabe
Photo: Loras Athletics

(KMAland) -- A win for former Kuemper Catholic tennis star Isabel Schwabe and a smattering of others on the baseball and softball diamond Wednesday in former KMAlanders action.

Highlights:

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Isabel Schwabe (Loras/Kuemper) handled business at No. 2 singles for Loras in a dual, 6-2 & 6-2.

BASEBALL: Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) drove in a run for DMACC in a doubleheader.

SOFTBALL: Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) had a hit in three bats for the Flames. 

View the full statistical rundown below: 

BASEBALL 

-Bryce Hall, Ellsworth/Southeast Warren: 0/5, BB (2 games)

-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/8, RBI (2 games)

-Cade Van Ness, DMACC, Glenwood: 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB

SOFTBALL 

-Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 0/1

-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/1

-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB

-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 0/3

-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 1/3; 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 3 BB

WOMEN’S TENNIS 

-Isabel Schwabe, Loras/Kuemper: Won No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2)

