(KMAland) -- Kealey Anderson and Alesha Johnson posted double-doubles for Iowa Central volleyball among former KMAlanders on Thursday.
Check out the list of former KMAlanders in action from Thursday below.
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 15 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces
-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 3 kills, 1 dig
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 52 assists, 17 digs, 4 blocks, 2 kills
-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 10 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill