(KMAland) -- Anderson and Cox finish All-American runs, another big day for Hawkins, a four-hit and six-strikeout outing for Ashtyn Miller, two hits for Ryan Doran and more on the day among former KMAlanders.
BASEBALL
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 2 H
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1 R
FOOTBALL
-Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State/Glenwood: 3 tackles, 1.0 TFL
-Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State/Maryville: Started at OC for North Dakota State
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State/Kuemper: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
-Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists, 1 block
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 4 singles, lost No. 2 doubles
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 3 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1 H, 1 R
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 BB, 3 K
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 3 H, 2 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 RBI
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 4 H, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB, 1 2B
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 3 H, 1 R, 1 SH
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 10 kills, 11 digs, 5 blocks
-Allison Eikenberry, Cornell/Tri-Center: 15 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 2 aces
-Ally Focht, Central/Stanton: 10 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks
-Kelsie Stovall, Nebraska Wesleyan/Nebraska City: 16 digs, 2 assists
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
-Maegan Holt, Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central: 2 points, 1 rebound
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 3 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block
WRESTLING
-Trevor Anderson, Grand View/Glenwood: 7th place finish at NAIA National Championships
-Carter Cox, Cumberland/Atlantic: 6th place finish at NAIA National Championships
-McGwire Midkiff, North Dakota State/Thomas Jefferson: 0-2 at Big 12 Championships