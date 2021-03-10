(KMAland) -- Huge games on the hardwood from Sam Auen & Jenna Taylor, a dominant relief performance for Tyler Riebhoff, a solid day for Kenzie Cunard and plenty more among former KMAlanders on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R
-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 3 IP, 6 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 2 BB
-Rease Snyder, Morningside/Kuemper: 1 R
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Sam Auen, Coe/Kuemper: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist
-Drake Johnson, Central/Stanton: 11 points, 5 rebounds
-Jacob Privia, Buena Vista/Underwood: 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
-Landon Torneten, Nebraska Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal
MEN’S GOLF
-Matt Gearheart, Grand View/Atlantic: 77th at Skyhawk Invitational (260)
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: T44th at Skyhawk Invitational (234)
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2 H, 2 RBI
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Raegan Boothe, Simpson/Central Decatur: 3 points, 1 steals, 1 assist
-Emily Newton, Buena Vista/Diagonal: 2 points
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 15 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Isabel Schwabe, Loras/Kuemper: Lost No. 2 singles (6-4, 3-6, 10-2)