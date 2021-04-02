(KMAland) -- A big day for former KMAland catchers in baseball and former pitchers in softball, strong performances on the track and more among former KMAlanders on Thursday.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Former AHSTW catcher Joel Sampson had a breakout day for Southwestern Community College, finishing with a trio of hits, including a double.
Former Bedford standout Quentin Sefrit led Simpson in a doubleheader, smacking a home run among two hits and driving in six runs.
Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) and Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) both had multi-hit days, as well. Both former WIC products finished with two hits and an RBI.
Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) hit another home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice.
On the mound, Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) worked four innings, struck out four and allowed just one earned run on two hits. Riebhoff was the winning pitcher in his outing to move to 1-0.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Noah Jorgenson (Central/Sidney) placed second in the 3000 meters at a home meet for the Dutch.
Wyatt Pryor (Northwestern/Woodbine) ran on a runner-up 4x400 meter relay at the Dordt meet. He also ran sixth in the 400 meters. Also at Dordt, Zach Ambrose (Morningside/Boyer Valley) was eighth in the 800 meters.
SOFTBALL: Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) was back in action on Thursday, spinning four shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit to pick up the win.
Morgan Schaben (Central/Treynor) gave plenty of help at the plate in that win and also pitched well in the second game of their doubleheader. For the doubleheader, Schaben had three hits and four RBI and threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, struck out seven and gave up just two hits.
Payton Adwell (Graceland/Worth County) had a pair of hits in a doubleheader for the Yellowjackets.
VOLLEYBALL: Former Lewis Central star Megan Witte and Northern Iowa are moving on in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after a sweep of Drake. Witte had 7 kills, two blocks and one dig in the win.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: There were four top six finishes for former KMAlanders at meets on Thursday. That included a championship from Gillian Streit (Central/Harlan) at the Central Meet.
Jade Hays (Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard) was a bright spot for the Beavers at Dordt, finishing sixth in the 200 meters and running for the fourth-place 4x100 meter relay.
Elissa O’Dell (Northwestern/Bedford) also ran for an eighth-place 4x100 relay at Dordt.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/6, RBI, BB
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 2/6, RBI, R, SF
-Tyler Rardin, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, WP (1-0)
-Joel Sampson, SWCC/AHSTW: 3/7, 2B, R
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1/4, 2B, RBI, R
-Quentin Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 2/6, HR, 6 RBI, R, SF
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 2/6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD AT CENTRAL
2. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 3000 Meters (8:48.40)
9. Trevor Glockel, Central/East Mills: Discus Throw (26.08m)
13. Nick Mather, SWCC/Shenandoah: 3000 Meters (10:09.12)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD AT DORDT
2. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x400 (3:23.35)
6. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 400 Meters (51.12)
8. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 800 Meters (2:02.14)
14. Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 5000 Meters (17:10.13)
20. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 400 Meters (54.85)
21. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 400 Meters (54.92)
23. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 200 Meters (23.99)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD AT LORAS
24. Joey Wohlers, Dubuque/Tri-Center: 800 Meters (2:21.09)
39. Joey Wohlers, Dubuque/Tri-Center: 1500 Meters (4:45.60)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 2/5 (2 games)
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K WP (1-2)
-Klarisa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/3
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1/5
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/3
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 3/6, 4 RBI, R; 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K, WP (1-0) (2 games)
VOLLEYBALL
-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Lost vs. UNK (stats not available)
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD AT CENTRAL
1. Gillian Streit, Central/Harlan: Discus Throw (45.49m)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD AT DORDT
4. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x100 (51.45)
6. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 200 Meters (27.10)
8. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 4x100 (53.49)
14. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 400 Meters (1:05.57)
15. Lucy Borkowski, Dordt/Harlan: 5000 Meters (19:19.11)
17. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 400 Meters (1:11.81)
21. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 200 Meters (29.13)
28. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 100 Meters (13.91)
28. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 200 Meters (30.54)