(KMAland) -- Ryan Doran, Daulton Wilcoxen, TJ Roybal, Caleb Chmelka, Michael Millslagle, Abby Straight, Alea Binkley, Kaela Eslinger, Sierra Athen, Donni Kinghorn, Ryann Portch & Rebekah Topham were among standouts among former KMAlanders on Saturday.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Ryan Doran (Omaha/Harlan) and Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) both had four-hit days. Doran was 4/10 with a home run and three RBI while Wilcoxen had an RBI and a run scored while finishing 4/8.
Dillon Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan) also had a multi-hit day, finishing with two hits, an RBI and a walk. Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) added a two-hit day and drove in a run. Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) had just one hit, but he made it count in smashing a grand slam. Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) also had one hit, two walks and two RBI.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Jess Lansman (LSU/Harlan) went 3-0 at the No. 4 spot for LSU, picking up wins over New Orleans, Texas A&M Kingsville and UL Monroe.
FOOTBALL: TJ Roybal (Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn) had a strong day on the gridiron, finishing with six tackles and 0.5 TFL. Matt Glockel (Central/East Mills) had 0.5 TFL and two pass breakups for the Dutch.
MEN’S GOLF: The high finish on Saturday came from Ryan Leath (DMACC/Glenwood) and Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah), who tied for 24th with matching 155s at the Iowa Central Invitational.
MEN’S TENNIS: Tanner Finken (Central/Kuemper) and Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic) both had strong days. Finken went 1-1 at No. 3 singles and won at No. 3 doubles while Petersen was a winner at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: There were 11 top 3 finishes among former KMAlanders on Saturday. Henry Arnold (Doane/Sacred Heart) won the triple jump at Concordia while Rudy Vrtiska (Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City) ran second for the winning 4x400 meter relay. Vrtiska also placed second in the 400 hurdles. Joel Rathe (Concordia/Sterling) was another runner-up at the meet in the long jump and ran third for the second-place 4x100 relay.
Caleb Chmelka (Grand View/Tri-Center) won the 5000 meter race walk, and Michael Millslagle (Graceland/Lamoni) took the high jump, respectively, at Grand View. Also at Grand View, Josh Baudler (SWCC/Nodaway Valley), Jon Franke (Grand View/Tri-Center) and Chase Hiser (Grand View/Shenandoah) finished second in the 3000 steeplechase, 5000 meter race walk and 400 hurdles, respectively.
Wyatt Pryor (Northwestern/Woodbine) ran at his home meet in the 4x400, anchoring the quartet to a third-place finish.
SOFTBALL: Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) had a huge day at the plate with two home runs among three hits and drove in three for the Flames.
Alea Binkley (Hastings/Lewis Central) and Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg) also had three-hit days for their teams. Binkley doubled and drove in three, and Eslinger doubled, homered and drove in two.
VOLLEYBALL: Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) had 13 kills, 18 digs and three blocks for Bellevue, which lost in the NSAA Tournament semifinals. Taylan Keefer (Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln) added 17 digs, Brooklyn Hundt (Bellevue/Tri-Center) had 10 digs and two assists and Sienna Black (Bellevue/Treynor) tallied 7 kills and four blocks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: SWCC had their season come to a finish, but Brielle Baker (SWCC/Creston) had another strong performance with 11 points and eight rebounds.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: It was another standout performance from Suzie McDonald (Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central), who had two shots on goal and one assist.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Former Shenandoah tennis player Donni Kinghorn (Simpson/Shenandoah) was 2-0 on the day with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles and a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: There were 12 top 3 finishes among the women from former KMAlanders.
Aleisha McDonald (Hastings/Johnson County Central) won the 3000 steeplechase at Concordia, Chloe Gregory (Grand View/Treynor) ran anchor for the 4x800 winner at Grand View, Ryann Portch (Hawkeye CC/AHSTW) also won at Grand View in the 800 meters and Rebekah Topham (Wichita State/Griswold) posted a win in the 1500 meters at her home meet.
Second-place finishers included Maddie Moran (Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central) in the 4x100 at Concordia, Portch in the 4x400 at Grand View, Sara Winemiller (Graceland/Mount Ayr) in the shot put at Grand View and Audrey Arnold (Simpson/Glenwood) in both the 100 hurdles and long jump at Wartburg.
Thirds came from Megan Carley (Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor) in the 400 and Grace Damme (Doane/Syracuse) in the 4x400 at Concordia and Jade Hays (Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard) in the 4x100 at Northwestern.
View the complete rundown for former KMAlanders on Saturday below.
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 1/7, R, BB (2 games)
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 1/6, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB (2 games)
-Kyle Berg Concordia/Kuemper: 0/1
-Trayven Boellstorf, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/1
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 4/10, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R (2 games)
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/6, 2 RBI, 2 BB (2 games)
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 2/8, RBI, R (2 games)
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 2/6, RBI, BB (2 games)
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0.1 I, 1 H, 1 R
-Rease Snyder, Morningside/Kuemper: 0/1
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 4/8, RBI, R
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess (Schaben) Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Won vs. New Orleans (21-15, 21-13), TAMUK (14-21, 21-12, 15-6) & ULM (21-17, 21-8)
FOOTBALL
-Matt Glockel, Central/East Mills: 1 tackle, 0.5 TFL, 2 breakups
-TJ Roybal, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL
-Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State/Maryville: Played OG in win over UNI
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: R2 79-159 at Iowa Central (T-38th)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: R2 91-178 at Iowa Central (67th)
-Ryan Leath, DMACC/Glenwood: R2 81-155 at Iowa Central (T-24th)
-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: R2 80-159 at Iowa Central (T-38th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: R2 76-155 at Iowa Central (T-24th)
-Nick Tennis, Iowa Central/Missouri Valley: R2 79-164 at Iowa Central (47th)
-Ben Tibken, Iowa Lakes/CAM: R2 83-165 at Iowa Central (T-48th)
MEN’S SOCCER
-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Started in loss
-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: 1 SH, 1 SOG
-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: Sub in loss
-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Started in loss
MEN’S TENNIS
-Tanner Finken, Central/Kuemper Catholic: Went 1-1 at No. 3 singles (lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 & won 6-1, 6-1), won No. 3 doubles (8-7)
-Kris Mintle, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Lost No. 4 singles twice (6-2, 6-2 & 6-1, 6-1), lost No. 2 doubles twice (8-0 & 8-2)
-Aaron Mumm, Buena Vista/Denison-Schleswig: Lost No. 3 singles twice (6-0, 6-0 & 6-1, 6-1), lost No. 2 doubles twice (8-0 & 8-2)
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Won No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-2), won No. 3 doubles (8-5)
-Michael Schreck, Buena Vista/Kuemper Catholic: Lost No. 6 singles twice (6-1, 6-2 & 6-0, 6-0), lost No. 3 doubles twice (8-2 & 8-2)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT CONCORDIA)
1. Henry Arnold, Doane/Falls City Sacred Heart: Triple jump (49-03.50)
1. Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 4x400/2nd leg (3:22.26)
2. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 4x100/3rd leg (42.44) & long jump (22-11.75)
2. Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 hurdles (54.37)
3. Samuel Saldivar, Doane/Johnson County Central: 5000 meters (16:45.47)
6. Chris Casart, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 5000 meters (17:11.77)
6. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 200 meters (22.95)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DUBUQUE)
14. Trevor Glockel, Central/East Mills: Shot Put (35-10.00)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT GRAND VIEW)
1. Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 5000 race walk (27:33.76)
1. Michael Millslagle, Graceland/Lamoni: High jump (6-04.75)
2. Josh Baudler, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 3000 steeplechase (10:33.69)
2. Jon Franke, Grand View/Tri-Center: 5000 race walk (27:57.89)
2. Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 400 hurdles (55.48)
4. Hunter Arends, SWCC/Mount Ayr: 4x4/1st leg (3:27.89)
4. Ethan Harrington, William Penn/Melcher-Dallas: High jump (5-05)
9. Ethan Harrington, William Penn/Melcher-Dallas: Javelin throw (99-02)
10. Hunter Arends, SWCC/Mount Ayr: 400 meters (53.43)
10. Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 4x4/1st leg (3:38.50)
12. Nick Patience, Graceland/Lamoni: 400 meters (53.98)
18. D’Mitre Hedrick, Grand View/Thomas Jefferson: 5000 meters (18:24.85)
23. Levi Detrick, SWCC/Shenandoah: 1500 meters (5:30.67)
26. Colby Harris, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 400 meters (55.81)
26. Conner Seymour, Graceland/Lamoni: 100 meters (12.00)
29. Jacob French, SWCC/Bedford: 100 meters (12.17)
29. Colby Harris, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 200 meters (24.76)
30. Ethan Harrington, William Penn/Melcher-Dallas: 800 meters (2:24.72)
30. Conner Seymour, Graceland/Lamoni: 200 meters (24.81)
35. Jacob French, SWCC/Bedford: 200 meters (25.08)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NORTHWESTERN)
3. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x400/4th leg (3:21.20)
6. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 800 meters (1:59.93) & 4x400/2nd leg (3:31.02)
12. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 200 meters (22.93)
15. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 400 meters (53.29)
17. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 400 meters (53.39)
24. Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 1500 meters (4:37.57)
24. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 200 meters (24.06)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD)
11. Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: 4x4/4th leg (3:30.86)
21. Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: 400 meters (52.53)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WARTBURG)
5. Shane Breheny, Simpson/Nodaway Valley: 3000 steeplechase (10:32.82)
23. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 1500 meters (4:11.62)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WICHITA STATE)
11. Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 3000 steeplechase (9:50.79)
12. Jacob Holste, Iowa Western/CAM: High jump (1.75m)
SOFTBALL
-Alea Binkley, Hastings/Lewis Central: 3/5, 2B, 3 RBI, R
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 3/8, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB
-Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 0/2
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 1/2, RBI
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/2, BB, HBP
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 3/8, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; 9.2 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 BB, 5 K
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 1/7, 2 R
VOLLEYBALL
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 13 kills, 18 digs, 3 blocks
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 7 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Lost vs. Missouri Western (stats not available)
-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 10 digs, 2 assists, 1 kill
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 17 digs, 3 assists
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 6 points, 4 assists, 1 block
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 9 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 block
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R2 82-163 (T-4th)
-Quinn Eslinger, DMACC/East Union: R2 87-177 (12th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss
-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in win
-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Started in loss
-Suzie McDonald, Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central: 2 SH, 2 SOG, 1 assist
-Brenda Nelson, Buena Vista/Plattsmouth: Started in loss
-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss
-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 1 SH, 1 SOG
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Won No. 5 singles (6-3, 6-3), won No. 2 doubles (6-4)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT CONCORDIA)
1. Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central: 3000 steeplechase (11:48.46)
2. Maddie Moran, Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central: 4x100/2nd leg (48.17)
3. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 400 meters (59.48)
3. Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: 4x400/3rd leg (4:06.70)
5. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 100 hurdles (15.05)
7. Sarah Heck, Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard: Triple jump (30-11.25)
8. Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 1500 meters (5:11.44)
8. Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 800 meters (2:32.73)
10. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 200 meters (26.75)
12. Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Discus throw (125-00) & shot put (39-04.50)
16. Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 800 meters (2:41.94) & 1500 meters (5:32.44)
17. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: 100 hurdles (16.68)
18. Emily Agena, Concordia/Sterling: Discus throw (106-08)
18. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: Long jump (15-02.25)
20. Sarah Heck, Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard: Long jump (14-06.50)
21. Emma Christianson, Midland/Lewis Central: 1500 meters (5:53.36)
23. Emily Agena, Concordia/Sterling: Hammer throw (121-01)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT GRAND VIEW)
1. Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 4x800/4th leg (11:13.66)
1. Ryann Portch, Hawkeye CC/AHSTW: 800 meters (2:21.92)
2. Ryann Portch, Hawkeye CC/AHSTW: 4x400/1st leg (4:15.00)
2. Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Shot put (40-09)
10. Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 400 meters (1:06.33)
22. Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Discus throw (86-00)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NORTHWESTERN)
3. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x100/2nd leg (51.66)
5. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x400/2nd leg (4:07.27)
15. Kaelin Armstrong, Morningside/Logan-Magnolia: Javelin Throw (23.76m)
15. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 100 meters (13.50)
18. Morgan Altman, Northwestern/Atlantic: heptathlon (2472 points)
18. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 200 meters (27.89)
20. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 100 meters (13.88)
22. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 100 meters (14.48)
32. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 200 meters (29.91)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD)
5. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot put (47-05.25)
10. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: Long jump (17-07.50)
13. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Shot put (43-01.50)
13. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (12.35)
16. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracusce: Hammer throw (163-10)
37. Selena Valenzuela, Iowa Central/Bedford: 100 meters (13.47) & 200 meters (27.83)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WARTBURG)
2. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: 100 hurdles (15.03) & long jump (5.01m)
4. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: Javelin Throw (24.72m)
7. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: 200 meters (27.50)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WICHITA STATE)
1. Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold: 1500 meters (4:23.22)