(KMAland) -- Easton Dermody was dominant, Ben Berg and Daulton Wilcoxen stayed hot, Kaela Eslinger crushed, Teagan Blackburn scored a goal & Donni Kinghorn won again among former KMAlanders on Sunday.
BASEBALL: Easton Dermody (Iowa Central/Lewis Central) was dominant in moving to 4-0 on the season, throwing 5 2/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just two hits and a walk.
At the plate, Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) stayed hot, homering for the second straight day, adding a double and a single and driving in four runs. Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) also had three hits, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.
Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) added two hits, scored twice and walked once for the Bears.
SOFTBALL: In softball, Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg) continued to hit and finished with three knocks, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in two games. Rylee Scholl (St. Mary/Falls City) also had a three-hit day.
Other multi-hit performances came from Klarissa McElroy (Graceland/Clarinda), Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central), Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) and Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia). Miller also threw seven innings, struck out eight and moved to 6-4 on the season. Morgan Schaben (Central/Harlan) struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings between a pair of games.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Teagan Blackburn (Northwest Missouri State/St. Albert) scored a goal for the Bearcats in their one-score win.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Donni Kinghorn (Simpson/Shenandoah) won in dominant fashion at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
View the full rundown below:
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1
-Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martesndale-St. Marys: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 1/3
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, R
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 1/1, R, BB
-Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K, WP (4-0)
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 1/5 (2 games)
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 2/5, 2 R, BB (2 games)
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 0/2
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1/6
-Quentin Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 1/7, BB (2 games)
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/7, RBI, R, SB
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/6 (2 games)
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 3/6, RBI, 3 R, SB (2 games)
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 1/5, RBI, 2 R, BB (2 games)
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 3.1 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 5 BB, 4 K
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 7.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 7 K; 0/2 (2 games)
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/1
-Breianna Klein, Truman State/Murray: 0/3; 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (2 games)
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 2/6, BB (2 games)
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/6, RBI; 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 7 BB, 8 K, WP (6-4) (2 games)
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/3, RBI
-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/1
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 0/6, RBI, SF; 6.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 10 K (2 games)
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 3/6 (2 games)
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/5, 2 RBI, R, BB, HBP (2 games)
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 2/8, 2B; 7.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 13 BB, 6 K (2 games)
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2/5, RBI, SF (2 games)
-Kayla Wookey, Iowa Central/Murray: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Teagan Blackburn, Northwest Missouri State/St. Albert: 1 SH, 1 SOG, 1 G
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Won No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-0), lost No. 2 doubles (7-6 (2-0))