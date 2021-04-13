(KMAland) -- Dean Bedell, Quentin Sefrit, Sydni Huisman and Morgan Schaben all had strong days among former KMAlanders on Monday.
BASEBALL: Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) doubled, honored and drove in three over two games on Monday. Meanwhile, Quentin Sefrit (Simpson/Bedford) added two hits and two RBI.
SOFTBALL: Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) threw six innings, struck out eight and gave up just one unearned runs while grabbing the win to move to 4-4. Morgan Schaben (Central/Harlan) helped Huisman’s cause with two hits and an RBI at the plate.
View the complete rundown of former KMAlanders in action on Monday below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/6, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB (2 games)
-Quentin Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 2/6, 2 RBI, R, HBP (2 games)
MEN’S GOLF
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: 150 at Roadrunner Classic (T-21st)
SOFTBALL
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/2, SH
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 1/2; 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, WP (4-4)
-Brieanna Klein, Truman State/Murray: 3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 0 BB, 4 K (2 games)
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 2/4, RBI; 1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/3, HBP
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: R1 82 at Susie Maxwell Berning Classic (T-49th)