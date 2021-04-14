(KMAland) -- Kealey Anderson, Alesha Johnson and Iowa Central are moving on after two wins in the NJCAA Tournament on Tuesday.
The highlights from a solid Tuesday for former KMAlanders:
SOFTBALL: Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) had a standout performance, securing the game-winning hit for Central in an extra-inning marathon. She also had seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
VOLLEYBALL: Both Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) and Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) helped their team move on in the NJCAA Tournament.
The Tritons won twice with Anderson finishing 15 kills with three blocks in a win over Carl Sandburg before 12 kills and 12 digs against Catawba Valley. Johnson had 32 assists, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks in the opening win before 32 assists, seven digs and two kills in the second victory.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Alyssa Anderson (St. Mary/Treynor) shot an 89 and is in third place after the opening round of the CSM/MU Spring Invitational in Fremont, Nebraska.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Ashlynn Brant (Central/Kuemper) was a winner for the Dutch in No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-0.
View much more below from the day in former KMAlanders.
MEN’S GOLF
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: R3 78-228 at Roadrunner Classic (T-31st)
MEN’S SOCCER
-Paul Devine, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in loss
-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: Sub in loss
-Matthew Neuhalfen, Central/Glenwood: Sub in win
SOFTBALL
-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 0/2
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 1/2, 2 RBI, SF, SB; 6.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/3, SB
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 0/3, RBI, SF; 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 15 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks, 1 assist vs. Carl Sandburg; 12 kills, 12 digs, 2 assists, 1 block vs. Catawba Valley
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 32 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks vs. Carl Sandburg; 32 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills vs. Catawba Valley
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R1 89 at CSM/MU Spring Invite (3rd)
-Kristin Schaff, Grand View/Central Decatur: R2 84-173 at Susie Maxwell Berning Classic (T-78th)
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper Catholic: R2 81-163 at Susie Maxwell Berning Classic (T-50th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Hadely Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in win
-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 2 GA, 6 saves
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 3 SH, 1 SOG
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Ashlynn Brant, Central/Kuemper: Won No. 6 singles (6-2, 6-0)
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: Lost No. 2 doubles (8-6)