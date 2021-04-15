(KMAland) -- Logan Schaben went deep, Kealey Anderson & Alesha Johnson played well in a national semifinal, Roxy Denton is competing in a heptathlon and more among former KMAlanders from Wednesday.
BASEBALL: Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) and Colby Page (SWCC/Southeast Warren) had two hits each. Harrison drove in three and scored twice while Page walked once. Joel Sampson (SWCC/AHSTW) had just one hit, but he drove in two and scored twice.
SOFTBALL: Logan Schaben (Iowa State/Harlan) cranked a home run among two hits for the Cyclones. Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) struck out 10 in seven innings pitched, and Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) put down five and was a winning pitcher to move to 6-4.
VOLLEYBALL: Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) and Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) had solid performances for the Tritons in their national semifinal loss. Anderson finished with 12 kills while Johnson went for 27 assists and three kills.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Aly Anderson (St. Mary/Treynor) shot a 92 in round two of the College of St. Mary/Midland Spring Invitational to finish third.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Roxy Denton (Omaha/Shenandoah) is competing in the heptathlon at Wichita State, finishing fifth in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the shot put and 11th in both the shot put and 200.
View the complete rundown of former KMAlanders below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 1/6, RBI, R
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 2/6, 3 RBI, 2 R
-Colby Page, SWCC/Soutehast Warren: 2/2, BB
-Joel Sampson, SWCC/AHSTW: 1/7, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/6, R, SB
-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 1/4, 2B
-Kalyn Damgaard, Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/3
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 0/4; 7 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 5 K, WP (6-4)
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: R
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 0/2
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1/7, 2 R
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 2/2, HR, RBI, R, BB
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 1.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 K
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 1/6, RBI
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 1/7, R; 7 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 BB, 10 K
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 12 kills, 5 digs, 3 assists
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 27 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace, 1 block
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Aly Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R2 92-181 at CSM/Midland Spring Invite (3rd)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (at Wichita State)
-Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: Heptathlon — 5th in 100h (15.39), 11th in high jump (1.48m), 7th in shot put (9.72m), 11th in 200 (27.25)