(KMAland) -- Johnson & Anderson finish season in style, Berg stays hot, Petersen & Finken both win in tennis dual, Denton takes 8th in heptathlon and more from former KMAlanders on Thursday.
BASEBALL: Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) continued his hot stretch with a home run among three hits in a doubleheader.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Feauto (Dordt/Kuemper) shot a 71 and finished with a 142 at the Red Raider Cup in Orange City to finish in a tie for 11th. Jake Olsen (Northwestern/Atlantic) was also there, finishing with a 143 to tie for 13th. Everette Carroll (Northeast CC/Exira-EHK) shot a 77 and is tied for 14th at NIACC.
MEN’S TENNIS: Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic) and Tanner Finken (Central/Kuemper) both picked up wins in their dual. Petersen won at No. 5 singles while Finken and his teammate beat Petersen and his at No. 3 doubles.
SOFTBALL: Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) nabbed another win to move to 7-4 on the season, finishing four innings while scattering eight hits. Morgan Schaben (Central/Harlan) threw the final two innings and struck out two.
VOLLEYBALL: Alesha Johnson (Iowa Central/St. Albert) had a monster performance with 70 assists, 10 digs and eight blocks in the NJCAA 3rd place match. Kealey Anderson (Iowa Central/Shenandoah) added 22 kills in the five-set win.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Alison Schweers (Buena Vistsa/Kuemper) shot a 77 in the opening round of the Dordt Invitational and is tied for fifth.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Roxy Denton (Omaha/Shenandoah) finished out the heptathlon at Wichita State with a 10th in the javelin and 11ths in the long jump and 800 to finish 8th overall with 4,055 points.
View the complete statistical rundown for former KMAlanders on Thursday below.
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/7, HR, RBI, R
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/2, BB
-Quentin Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 0/3
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC R1 81 at NIACC (T-27th)
-Everette Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: R1 77 at NIACC (T-14th)
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: R2 71-142 at Red Raider Cup (T-11th)
-Ryan Leath, DMACC/Glenwood: R1 81 at NIACC (T-27th)
-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic R1 71-143 (T-13th)
-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: R179 at NIACC (T-23rd)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Tanner Finken, Central/Kuemper: Lost No. 3 singles (6-4, 7-5), Won No. 3 doubles (8-6)
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Won No. 5 singles (6-1, 3-6, 1-0 10-5 TB), Lost No. 3 doubles (8-6)
SOFTBALL
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 0/2, BB; 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP (7-4)
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 1/2; 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K
VOLLEYBALL
-Kealey Anderson, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 22 kills, 1 dig
-Elaina Bohnet, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 3 SP vs. Wallace State; 16 digs vs. Utah State Eastern
-Delaney Esterling, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 2 kills, 1 block vs. Wallace State; 5 kills vs. Utah State Eastern
-Alesha Johnson, Iowa Central/St. Albert: 70 assists, 10 digs, 8 blocks, 1 kill
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: R1 84 at Dordt (T-17th)
-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: R1 102 at Dordt (52nd)
-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: R1 77 at Dordt (T-5th)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WICHITA STATE)
-Roxy Denton/Omaha/Shenandoah: 11th in long jump (4.69m), 10th in javelin throw (26.95m), 11th in 800 (2:41.22), 4,055 points (8th overall)