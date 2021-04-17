Darby Thomas
(KMAland) -- Darby Thomas and Josey Starner had big days in track, Delaney Esterling helped IWCC into the national championship, Maddie Hartley & Donni Kinghorn both won in tennis and more from Friday’s former KMAlanders action.

Check out the highlights:

BASEBALL: Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) had another three hits, including another home run, and drove in three runs.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Wyatt Pryor (Northwestern/Woodbine) was the high finisher at the Sioux City Relays, taking fifth for Northwestern as an anchor for the 4x400. He also finished sixth in the open 400.

VOLLEYBALL: Delaney Esterling (Iowa Western/Lewis Central) had 11 kills, five blocks and two digs to lead Iowa Western into Saturday’s national championship. 

WOMEN’S GOLF: Alison Schweers (Buena Vista/Kuemper Catholic) finished out the Dordt Invitational with an 85 and a 162 total to finish ninth.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) played 45 minutes in goal and allowed zero goals in another shutout win for Loras.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Maddie Hartley (Central/Clarinda) and Donni Kinghorn (Simpson/Shenandoah) both picked up wins in the Central/Simpson dual on Friday. Hartley helped win 8-1 in No. 2 doubles while Kinghorn was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 5 singles.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Darby Thomas (Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln) had a big day at the Husker B1G Invitational in Lincoln, winning the long jump (6.29m) and qualifying fourth for the 100 hurdles final (14.14).

Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) had a strong finish at the Sioux City Relays, taking runner-up in the shot put (47-09.75). 

Full rundown below:

BASEBALL 

-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/7, HR, 3 RBI, R

-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/2, RBI

-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1, R

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/4, R

-Nate McCombs, Northwestern/Treynor: 0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 BB

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT HUSKER B1G INVITATIONAL)  

11. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 hurdles (14.460

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT SIOUX CITY RELAYS) 

5. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x400/4th leg (3:20.49)

6. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 400 meters (50.53)

7. Preston Davis, Wayne State/West Harrison: 400 hurdles (57.99)

15. Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 5000 meters (16:46.52)

15. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 4x400/4th leg (3:33.35)

17. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 800 meters (1:57.04)

17. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 400 meters (53.30)

26. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 400 meters (55.72)

27. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 200 meters (24.29)

SOFTBALL

-Kenzie Cunard ,Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/4 

-Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg): 0/6, 1 BB, 1 R 

VOLLEYBALL 

-Elaina Bohnet, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: Played in 3 sets

-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Lost vs. Central Oklahoma (stats not available)

-Delaney Esterling, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 11 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: R2 93-177 at Dordt (T-27th)

-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: R2 103-205 at Dordt (50th)

-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: R2 85-162 at Dordt (9th)

WOMEN’S SOCCER 

-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: Played GK 45:00, 0 GA

WOMEN’S TENNIS 

-Sarah Behrens, Central/Red Oak: Lost No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-2)

-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: Won No. 2 doubles (8-1)

-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Won No. 5 singles (6-4, 6-3); lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT HUSKER B1G INVITATIONAL) 

1. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: Long jump (6.29m)

4. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: 100 hurdles (14.14/qualified for finals)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT SIOUX CITY RELAYS) 

2. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot put (47-09.75)

5. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x100/2nd leg (51.27)

8. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x400/2nd leg (4:09.36)

8. Greichaly Kaster, Dordt/Harlan: 5000 meters (19:45.60)

8. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 4x100/3rd leg (53.59)

8. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 4x100/4th leg (53.59)

9. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 200 meters (26.94)

11. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Hammer throw (168-04.50)

14. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Shot put (40-08.25)

15. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 400 meters (1:03.29)

16. Kaelin Armstrong, Morningside/Logan-Magnolia: Javelin throw (77-06)

18. Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 400 meters (1:05.48)

21. Morgan Altman, Northwestern/Atlantic: 100 hurdles (18.00)

30. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 200 meters (29.97)

35. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 100 meters (14.92)

39. Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 800 meters (2:37.08)

