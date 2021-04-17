(KMAland) -- Darby Thomas and Josey Starner had big days in track, Delaney Esterling helped IWCC into the national championship, Maddie Hartley & Donni Kinghorn both won in tennis and more from Friday’s former KMAlanders action.
Check out the highlights:
BASEBALL: Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) had another three hits, including another home run, and drove in three runs.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Wyatt Pryor (Northwestern/Woodbine) was the high finisher at the Sioux City Relays, taking fifth for Northwestern as an anchor for the 4x400. He also finished sixth in the open 400.
VOLLEYBALL: Delaney Esterling (Iowa Western/Lewis Central) had 11 kills, five blocks and two digs to lead Iowa Western into Saturday’s national championship.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Alison Schweers (Buena Vista/Kuemper Catholic) finished out the Dordt Invitational with an 85 and a 162 total to finish ninth.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) played 45 minutes in goal and allowed zero goals in another shutout win for Loras.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Maddie Hartley (Central/Clarinda) and Donni Kinghorn (Simpson/Shenandoah) both picked up wins in the Central/Simpson dual on Friday. Hartley helped win 8-1 in No. 2 doubles while Kinghorn was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 5 singles.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Darby Thomas (Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln) had a big day at the Husker B1G Invitational in Lincoln, winning the long jump (6.29m) and qualifying fourth for the 100 hurdles final (14.14).
Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) had a strong finish at the Sioux City Relays, taking runner-up in the shot put (47-09.75).
Full rundown below:
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/7, HR, 3 RBI, R
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/2, RBI
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1, R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/4, R
-Nate McCombs, Northwestern/Treynor: 0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 BB
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT HUSKER B1G INVITATIONAL)
11. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 hurdles (14.460
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT SIOUX CITY RELAYS)
5. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x400/4th leg (3:20.49)
6. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 400 meters (50.53)
7. Preston Davis, Wayne State/West Harrison: 400 hurdles (57.99)
15. Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 5000 meters (16:46.52)
15. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 4x400/4th leg (3:33.35)
17. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 800 meters (1:57.04)
17. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 400 meters (53.30)
26. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 400 meters (55.72)
27. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 200 meters (24.29)
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard ,Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/4
-Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg): 0/6, 1 BB, 1 R
VOLLEYBALL
-Elaina Bohnet, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: Played in 3 sets
-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Lost vs. Central Oklahoma (stats not available)
-Delaney Esterling, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 11 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: R2 93-177 at Dordt (T-27th)
-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: R2 103-205 at Dordt (50th)
-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: R2 85-162 at Dordt (9th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: Played GK 45:00, 0 GA
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Sarah Behrens, Central/Red Oak: Lost No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-2)
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: Won No. 2 doubles (8-1)
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Won No. 5 singles (6-4, 6-3); lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT HUSKER B1G INVITATIONAL)
1. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: Long jump (6.29m)
4. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: 100 hurdles (14.14/qualified for finals)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT SIOUX CITY RELAYS)
2. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot put (47-09.75)
5. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x100/2nd leg (51.27)
8. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x400/2nd leg (4:09.36)
8. Greichaly Kaster, Dordt/Harlan: 5000 meters (19:45.60)
8. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 4x100/3rd leg (53.59)
8. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 4x100/4th leg (53.59)
9. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 200 meters (26.94)
11. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Hammer throw (168-04.50)
14. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Shot put (40-08.25)
15. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 400 meters (1:03.29)
16. Kaelin Armstrong, Morningside/Logan-Magnolia: Javelin throw (77-06)
18. Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 400 meters (1:05.48)
21. Morgan Altman, Northwestern/Atlantic: 100 hurdles (18.00)
30. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 200 meters (29.97)
35. Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 100 meters (14.92)
39. Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 800 meters (2:37.08)