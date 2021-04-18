(KMAland) -- Caleb Sanders led SDSU to a big win, Sierra Athen & Lauren Bair pushed their teams to tournament victories, Delaney Esterling played a big role in a national championship & more from former KMAalnders on Saturday.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Austin Herold (Southwest Tennessee/Shenandoah) and Tyler Riebhoff (Coe/Audubon) both had shutout relief performances. Herold went three innings and didn’t allow a hit while striking out four, and Riebhoff went 1.2 innings, struck out two and gave up just one hit while earning the win to move to 2-0 on the season.
Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) had another big day at the plate, finishing with a home run among three hits while driving in four over the course of two games.
FOOTBALL: Caleb Sanders (South Dakota State/Glenwood) had two tackles, including one for a loss, and one sack in helping the Jackrabbits knock off North Dakota State. Drew Bessey (Morningside/Palmyra) also starred on defense for the the Mustangs with two tackles and two interceptions.
MEN’S TENNIS: Tanner Finken (Central/Kuemper) was a winner at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles for Central.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Gratt Reed (Iowa/Atlantic) ran third for the third-place 4x100 meter relay team that competed at Nebraska.
SOFTBALL: Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central), Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) and Kalyn Damgaard (Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln) all had multi-hit games for their teams.
Miller had two hits and drove in two while also throwing seven innings and striking out 10. Sherwood posted two hits, drove in two and scored four runs, and Damgaard added two hits, scored three times and walked once.
Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) had a great day in the circle with 8 2/3 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed.
In addition, Logan Schaben (Iowa State/Harlan) cracked a home run and drove in a pair.
VOLLEYBALL: Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) and Lauren Bair (Grand View/Clarinda) helped their teams advance in the NAIA Tournament. Athen had 20 kills, 11 digs and two aces, and Bair added 15 kills, seven digs and one block.
Delaney Esterling (Iowa Western/Lewis Central) played a key role for the Reivers in claiming a national championship. Esterling had 10 kills, two digs and two blocks in the victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Julia Wagoner (Simpson/Abraham Lincoln) found a goal for Simpson on Saturday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Donni Kinghorn (Simpson/Shenandoah) continued her success with a win at No. 5 singles before a defeat at No. 2 doubles.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Ryann Portch (Hawkeye/AHSTW) ran to a pair of second-place finishes in the 800 and as a member of the 4x400 at Mount Mercy.
Jacinda Davis (Doane/Plattsmouth), Jaci Parriott (Doane/Conestoga) and Lauren Siefken (Doane/Syracuse) all ran for the runner-up 4x800 meter relay team at their home meet.
Check out the full rundown of former KMAlanders in action below. If KMA Sports missed anybody we apologize. Please send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
BASEBALL
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 0/5, 2 BB
-Austin Herold, Southwest Tennessee/Shenandoah: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, WP (2-0)
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/8, HR, 4 RBI, R (2 games)
FOOTBALL
-Drew Bessey, Morningside/Palmyra: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions
-Colton Irlbeck, Morningside/Kuemper Catholic: 2 punts
-Seth Maitlen, Morningside/Creston 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL
-Zade Niklasen, Dordt/Atlantic: 4 tackles
-Drake Partridge, Morningside/AHSTW: 2 receptions for 31 yards
-Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State/Glenwood: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
-Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State/Maryville: Started at Center
-Luke Waters, Iowa Western/St. Albert: 1 reception for 35 yards
MEN’S SOCCER
-Matthew Neuhalfen, Central/Glenwood: played in 4-0 loss
-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: started in 8-0 loss
MEN’S TENNIS
-Tanner Finken, Central/Kuemper Catholic: Won No. 3 singles (6-2, 3-6, 10-3), won No. 3 doubles (8-7, 7-2 TB)
-Kris Mintle, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Lost No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-0), lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)
-Aaron Mumm, Buena Vista/Denison-Schleswig: Lost No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-1), lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)
-Michael Schreck, Buena Vista/Kuemper: Lost No. 6 singles (6-0, 6-0), lost No. 3 doubles (8-1)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT AUGUSTANA, ILLINOIS)
7. Jacob Keay, Wartburg/Treynor: 5000 meters (17:09.94)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MOUNT MERCY)
11. Levi Son, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10000 meters (37:28.26)
37. Joey Wohlers, Dubuque/Tri-Center: 1500 meters (4:49.15)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NEBRASKA)
3. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 4x100/3rd leg (40.25)
12. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 200 meters (21.50)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/4
-Hailey Chew, SWCC/Murray
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 0/3, 1 R, 1 BB
-Kalyn Damgaard, Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln: 2/2, 3 R, 1 BB
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 0/5, 1 R, 1 BB
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 4 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 3 K
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 0/2; 8 2/3 IP, 11 K, 7 H, 2 ER
-Kayla Jensen, SWCC/Tri-Center
-Bre Klein, Truman State/Murray: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 K
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/7, 2 RBI, 3 R; 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 10 K
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/2
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/4, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 0/3; 5 1/3 IP, 3 K, 3 H, 0 ER
-Kaitlyn Schad, SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys
-Rylee Scholl, College of St. Mary/Falls City: 1/7, 1 R
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/5, 2 RBI, 4 R
-Abby Straight, College of St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 6 2/3 IP, 7 K, 4 H, 4 ER; 0/5
-Kaley Verwers, Graceland/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/2
VOLLEYBALL
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 20 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces
-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 15 kills, 7 digs, 1 block
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist
-Elaina Bohnet, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 5 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill
-Delaney Esterling, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 10 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks
-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 5 digs, 3 assists
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 12 digs, 3 assists
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: R1 86 at Augustana (T-52nd)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: started in 9-0 loss
-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: started in 9-0 loss
-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: started in 1-0 win
-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: 2 shots on goal
-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: started in 9-0 loss
-Baylee Ratliff, Simpson/St. Albert: played in 2-0 win
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 1 goal
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Won No. 5 singles (6-4, 6-0); lost No. 2 doubles (8-6)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT CONCORDIA, ST. PAUL)
6. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 200 meters (25.47)
8. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (12.23)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DOANE)
2. Jacina Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 4x800/2nd leg (9:45.03)
2. Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 4x800/3rd leg (9:45.03)
2. Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 4x800/1st leg (9:45.03)
3. Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central: 4x800/4th leg (9:47.37)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT INDIANA STATE)
5. Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 4x400/2nd leg (4:00.88)
16. Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 800 meters (2:22.43)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MOUNT MERCY)
2. Ryann Portch, Hawkeye/AHSTW: 800 meters (2:18.51) & 4x400/2nd leg (4:12.76)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NEBRASKA)
6. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: 100 hurdles (13.75)
7. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: 4x100/4th leg (46.44)