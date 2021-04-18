(KMAland) -- Strong days at the plate for Connor Lange, Daulton Wilcoxon, Kaci Sherwood & Payton Beckman and strong performances in track & field at Doane highlights former KMAlanders on Sunday.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) and Daulton Wilcoxon (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) both picked up multiple hits. Wilcoxon had a double among three hits and drove in a run while Lange added two hits, including a double, to go with three walks and two runs.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Henry Arnold (Doane/Sacred Heart) and Jacob Heitkamp (Doane/Syracuse) were winners at their home meet. Arnold took the long jump championship while Heikamp won both the high jump and javelin throw.
SOFTBALL: Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) put together another big day with three hits and three RBI while Payton Beckman (Peru State/Syracuse) had two hits on the day.
Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) had another two-way standout performance with two doubles and four RBI at the plate and four strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Grace Damme (Doane/Syracuse), Nicole Harms (Doane/Sterling) and Lauren Siefken (Doane/Syracuse) all grabbed golds at their home meet. Damme and Siefken both ran for the winning 4x400 while Harms ran for the winning 4x100 relay.
View the full rundown of former KMAlanders on Sunday below.
BASEBALL
-Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 1 K
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/3
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 2/5, 2B, 2 R, 3 BB
-Tyler Rardin, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
-Daulton Wilcoxon, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/7, 2B, RBI, 2 R
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DOANE)
1. Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Long jump (23-07.25)
1. Jacob Heitkamp, Doane/Syracuse: High jump (7-00.50) & Javelin throw (191-09)
2. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 4x100/2nd leg (42.06)
6. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: Long jump (21-05.25) & 100 meters (11.22)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Beckman, Peru State/Syracuse: 2/3
-Kamryn Buntrock, Iowa Lakes/DMACC: 1 RBI
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 1 IP, 4 ER, 5 H
-Bre Klein, Truman State/Murray: 1/6
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 7 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 K; 2/3, 2 2B, 4 RBI
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 4 IP, 6 ER, 9 H; 0/2
-Rylee Scholl, College of St. Mary/Falls City: 1/3
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 3/4, 1 H, 3 RBI
-Abby Straight, College of St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 0/3, 1 BB; 6 2/3 IP, 5 K, 7 H, 3 ER
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 1/2, 2 R, 1 BB
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: R2 86-172 at Augustana (T-48th)
-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: 114 at Mustang Spring Invitational (T-40th)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DOANE)
1. Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: 4x400/3rd leg (4:14.44)
1. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 4x100/3rd leg (50.63)
1. Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 4x400/4th leg (4:14.44)
2. Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 1500 meters (5:06.32)
3. Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 3000 steeplechase (12:23.54) & 4x400/4th leg (4:47.90)
4. Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: Javelin throw (114-02)
6. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: 100 hurdles (16.19)
8. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: Long jump (16-08.75)
8. Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 800 meters (2:29.40)
13. Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Discus throw (119-06)
15. Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Shot put (38-02.25)
26. Emily Agena, Concordia/Sterling: Hammer throw (132-08)