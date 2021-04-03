(KMAland) -- Another big day for former KMAlanders, including plenty of Friday track and field action.
BASEBALL: Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper Catholic) had the top day at the plate among former KMAlanders, finishing with a pair of hits and an RBI in two games.
Cade Van Ness (DMACC/Glenwood) showed strong on the mound, throwing the final 2 1/3 innings of a Bears win. He allowed just two hits, zero runs and struck out two to earn his second save of the season.
Austin Herold (Southwest Tennessee/Shenandoah) also had a scoreless relief outing, working around a pair of hits and a walk while striking out one in 2/3 of an inning.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Feauto (Dordt/Kuemper) is tied for first following the opening round at TPC Deere Run. Feauto finished with an opening round 72. Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) is also in the top 10 following the opening round at Wartburg. Ruzek carded a 78 and is tied for 9th.
MEN’S TRACK: Noah Jorgenson (Central/Sidney) was a winner at his hoe meet, taking the 1500 in 4:04.26 and running anchor for the winning 4x400 meter relay, which finished with a 3:40.04.
There were four other top five finishes among former KMAlanders at Central with Colby Harris (Southwestern/Nodaway Valley) running fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.19), Jacob French (Southwestern/Bedford) grabbing a fifth in the long jump (5.02m), Trevor Glockel (Central/East Mills) coming in fifth int he shot put (10.32m) and Anthony Marks (SWCC/Central Decatur) adding a fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.98).
At Doane, Henry Arnold (Doane/Sacred Heart) had a strong day with a win in the triple jump (48-11.75) and a runner-up in the long jump (23-10.00). Rudy Vrtiska (Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City) was second in the 400 hurdles (55.06).
Joel Rathe (Concordia/Sterling) had a standout performance at Hastings, running for the first place 4x100 (43.10) and taking fourth in both the 100 meter dash (11.24) and long jump (21-06.75).
There were six top-five finishes at the William Penn meet with Michael Millslagle (Graceland/Lamoni) getting runner-up in the high jump (1.90m), Jasper Stottlemyer (William Penn/Abraham Lincoln) taking second in both the shot put (13.98m) and discus (41.59m) and fifth in the hammer throw (36.31m), Chase Hiser (Grand View/Shenandoah) running third in then 800 meter run (2:10.97) and Ethan Harrington (William Penn/Melcher-Dallas) nabbing a fourth in the high jump (1.70m).
SOFTBALL: A pair of former KMAlanders had three-hit Fridays with Payton Adwell (Graceland/Worth County) hitting a home run and driving in two, and Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg) driving in two on his three hits.
Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) had a double among two hits and scored twice while Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) homered and drove in two among her two hits and Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia) also had a two-hit day.
Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) had another strong performance in the circle, moving to 2-2 on the season with a complete game win. Huisman allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three.
VOLLEYBALL: Aimee Adams (South Dakota/Kuemper Catholic) helped the Coyotes move on in the Summit League Tournament with 6 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and one assist. Megan Witte (UNI/Lewis Central) also had a strong day for the Panthers with nine kills.
WOMEN’S TRACK: Linnaea Konfrst (Nebraska Wesleyan/Glenwood) had a pair of wins in a dual with Doane. Konfrst won the shot put (44-04.25) and discus (164-08) while Maddie Moran (Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central) and Nicole Harms (Doane/Sterling) also won twice. Moran won the 100 meters (12.44) and ran for the 4x100 winner (49.39), and Harms was the 100 hurdles (15.08) and long jump (17-08.75) champion. Megan Carley (Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor) also ran for the winning 4x400 relay (3:59.20).
Aleisha McDonald (Hastings/Johnson County Central) ran to a win in the 1500 (5:07.89) at Hastings. Sarah Heck (Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard) and McDonald also took a fourth each in the triple jump (33-00.50) and 4x400 (4:28.57).
Rebekah Topham (Wichita State/Griswold) was impressive in finishing fourth in the 3000 steeplechase (10:04.38) at the Hayward Premiere in Eugene, Oregon.
Chloe Gregory (Grand View/Treynor) and Sara Winemiller (Graceland/Mount Ayr) had strong days at William Penn. Gregory ran the first leg for the winning 4x800 (11:18.34) and took third in the 400 hurdles (1:14.23), and Winemiller won the shot put (12.40m).
View the complete rundown from Friday’s former KMAlanders below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 0/2, BB
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 2/8, 2 RBI (2 games)
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/2
-Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 0/2
-Austin Herold, Southwest Tennessee/Shenandoah: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 5.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 2 BB, 3 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/5
-Rease Snyder, Morningside/Kuemper: 0/1, R
-Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, SV (2)
MEN’S GOLF
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: R1 72 at TPC Deere Run (T-1st)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: R1 104 at Wartburg (77th)
-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: R1 76 at TPC Deere Run (T-15th)
-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic: R1 80 at TPC Deere Run (T-39th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: R1 78 at Wartburg (T-9th)
-Jared Tigges, St. Ambrose/Kuemper: R1 75 at TPC Deere Run (T-13th)
MEN’S TRACK AT B1G FLORIDA INVITATIONAL
8. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 Hurdles (14.10, qualifies for final)
MEN’S TRACK AT CENTRAL
1. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 1500 Meters (4:04.26)
1. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 4x400/4th Leg (3:40.04)
4. Colby Harris, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 400 Hurdles (1:05.19)
5. Jacob French, Southwestern/Bedford: Long Jump (5.02m)
5. Trevor Glockel, Central/East Mills: Shot Put (10.32m)
5. Anthony Marks, Southwestern/Central Decatur: 110 Hurdles (15.98)
6. Anthony Marks, Southwestern/Central Decatur: 100 Meters (11.57)
10. Shane Breheny, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 800 Meters (2:15.20)
11. Jacob French, Southwestern/Bedford: 100 Meters (12.06)
11. Jacob French, Southwestern/Bedford: 200 Meters (24.76)
12. Shane Breheny, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 1500 Meters (4:22.03)
12. Colby Harris, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 200 Meters (27.35)
13. Connor Koppa, Southwestern/Red Oak: 800 Meters (2:20.12)
28. Nick Mather, Southwestern/Shenandoah: 1500 Meters (4:47.06)
29. Connor Koppa, Southwestern/Red Oak: 1500 Meters (4:47.70)
33. Levi Detrick, Southwestern/Shenandoah: 1500 Meters (5:31.89)
MEN’S TRACK AT DOANE
1. Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Triple Jump (48-11.75)
2. Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Long Jump (23-10.00)
2. Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 Hurdles (55.06)
MEN’S TRACK AT HASTINGS
1. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 4x100/2nd Leg (43.10)
4. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 100 Meters (11.24)
4. Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: Long Jump (21-06.75)
11. Cole Wagner, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 1500 Meters (4:55.74)
MEN’S TRACK AT WILLIAM PENN
2. Michael Millslagle, Graceland/Lamoni: High Jump (1.90m)
2. Jasper Stottlemyer, William Penn/Abraham Lincoln: Shot Put (13.98m)
2. Jasper Stottlemyer, William Penn/Abraham Lincoln: Discus (41.59m)
3. Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 800 Meters (2:10.97)
4. Ethan Harrington, William Penn/Melcher-Dallas: High Jump (1.70m)
5. Jasper Stottlemyer, William Penn/Abraham Lincoln: Hammer Throw (36.31m)
10. Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 1500 Meters (4:38.68)
13. D’Mitre Hedrick, Grand View/Thomas Jefferson: 1500 Meters (4:53.04)
13. Conner Seymour, Graceland/Lamoni: 100 Meters (12.06)
14. Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 800 Meters (2:17.22)
15. Nick Patience, Graceland/Lamoni: 400 Meters (57.11)
23. D’Mitre Hedrick, Grand View/Thomas Jefferson: 800 Meters (2:27.26)
25. Conner Seymour, Graceland/Lamoni: 200 Meters (25.40)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 3/7, HR, 2 RBI, R (2 games)
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 3/7, 2 RBI
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 1/3, R, SB
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 5.1 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 BB, 1 K
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP (2-2)
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 1/2, R
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 0/5, R (2 games)
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/4, 2B, 2 R; 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (2 games)
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1/8, R, 2 SB (2 games)
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/2, BB
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 0/2; 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB (2 games)
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 2/6
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 6 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 1 assist
-Jaden Daffer, Fort Hays State/Sidney: Lost to Washburn (no stats available)
-Megan Witte, Northern Iowa/Lewis Central: 9 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 dig
WOMEN’S TRACK AT CENTRAL
3. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: Heptathlon (3254 Points)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT DOANE
1. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 4x400/2nd Leg (3:59.20)
1. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 100 Hurdles (15.08)
1. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: Long Jump (17-08.75)
1. Linnaea Konfrst, Nebraska Wesleyan/Glenwood: Shot Put (44-04.25)
1. Linnaea Konfrst, Nebraska Wesleyan/Glenwood: Discus Throw (164-08)
1. Maddie Moran, Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central: 100 Meters (12.44)
1. Maddie Moran, Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central: 4x100/2nd Leg (49.39)
2. Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: Javelin Throw (117-05)
2. Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 1500 Meters (5:03.50)
2. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 200 Meters (25.90)
2. Haley Miller, Doane/Plattsmouth: Triple Jump (35-04.00)
3. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 200 Meters (25.95)
3. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: 100 Hurdles (16.03)
3. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: Long Jump (17-03.50)
3. Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 5000 Meters (20:59.03)
4. Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 1500 Meters (5:16.71)
4. Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 800 Meters (2:32.56)
5. Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Discus Throw (130-09)
6. Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Shot Put (38-04.75)
6. Haley Miller, Doane/Plattsmouth: Long Jump (16-08.75)
8. Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: 100 Hurdles (18.98)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT HASTINGS
1. Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central: 1500 Meters (5:07.89)
4. Sarah Heck, Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard: Triple Jump (33-00.50)
4. Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central: 4x400/2nd Leg (4:28.57)
7. Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 800 Meters (2:37.65)
10. Sarah Heck, Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard: Long Jump (16-00.25)
16. Emily Agena, Concordia/Sterling: Discus Throw (110-00)
18. Emily Agena, Concordia/Sterling: Hammer Throw (113-01)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT HAYWARD PREMIERE
4. Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold: 3000 Steeplechase (10:04.38)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT WILLIAM PENN
1. Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 4x800/1st Leg (11:18.34)
1. Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Shot Put (12.40m)
3. Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 400 Hurdles (1:14.23)
16. Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Discus (23.12m)