(KMAland) -- Dean Bedell, Corbin Borelli and Brooke Newell were among a small contingent of former KMAlanders in action on Tuesday.
BASEBALL: Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) returned to the Iowa Lakes lineup with an RBI hit and a run scored.
MEN’S GOLF: Corbin Borelli (Mount Mercy/Kuemper Catholic) shot a 76 at the Baker Spring Invitational to tie for fourth.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Brooke Newell (Missouri State/Atlantic) finished off the Missouri Valley Conference Championships with an 84, tying her for 30th.
View the full rundown from Tuesday’s former KMAlander results below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 1/2, RBI, R
MEN’S GOLF
-Corbin Borelli, Mount Mercy/Kuemper: 76 at Baker Spring Invite (T-4th)
-Ben Tibken, Iowa Lakes/CAM: 78-83–161 at Briar Cliff (T-34th)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-1); Lost No. 3 doubles (8-1)
SOFTBALL
-Kamryn Buntrock, Iowa Lakes/Red Oak: Stats not posted
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Brooke Newell, Missouri State/Atlantic: R2 84-162 at MVC Championships (T-30th)