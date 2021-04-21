Jordan Lester
(KMAland) -- Jordan Lester won the Simpson Invite, Connor Lange had four hits, Zach Ambrose ran fast & Hadley Hill helped Wartburg to a conference title on Wednesday.

The former KMAlanders highlight for Wednesday below:

BASEBALL: Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) had a big offensive game for Briar Cliff, finishing with four hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

MEN’S GOLF: There were two top four finishers at the Simpson Invitational that wen to KMAland schools. Zach Doster (Central/Mount Ayr) placed in a tie for fourth with a 78, and Jordan Lester (Graceland/Lamoni) won the tournament with a 73.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Zach Ambrose (Morningside/Boyer Valley) ran a 51.53 in the 400 at the USD Twilight to bring in a fourth-place finish.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Hadley Hill (Wartburg/Lewis Central) continued to play a big role for Wartburg, as they clinched the American Rivers Conference championship. 

BASEBALL  

-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: R; 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 4/4, RBI, R, BB

-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB

MEN’S GOLF 

-Zach Doster, Central/Mount Ayr: Shot 78 at Simpson (T-4th)

-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: Shot 96 at Simpson (T-36th)

-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: Won Simpson Invite with 73

MEN’S SOCCER 

-Paul Devine, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Played 75 minutes in win

-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Played 110 minutes in loss

-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: Played 68 minutes in loss

-Matthew Neuhausen, Central/Glenwood: Played 32 minutes in win

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD TWILIGHT) 

4. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 400 meters (51.53)

11. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 200 meters (23.73)

12. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 400 meters (53.68)

14. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 400 meters (54.07)

15. Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 1500 meters (4:31.05)

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Sierra Marshall, Graceland/Woodbine: Shot 94 at Simpson (T-13th)

-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: Shot 114 at Simpson (T-24th)

WOMEN’S SOCCER 

-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss

-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss

-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in win (conference champions)

-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Started in loss

-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss

-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD TWILIGHT) 

2. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 4x100/3rd leg (53.54)

2. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 4x100/4th leg (53.54)

8. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 100 meters (14.00)

9. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 100 meters (14.05)

10. Morgan Altman, Northwestern/Atlantic: 100 hurdles (17.90)

10. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Discus throw (133-04)

13. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 200 meters (30.20)

23. Kaelin Armstrong, Morningside/Logan-Magnolia: Javelin throw (67-11)

WRESTLING 

-Tanner Higgins, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: Went 1-1 in 149 lb bracket at NJCAA Championships

