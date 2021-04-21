(KMAland) -- Jordan Lester won the Simpson Invite, Connor Lange had four hits, Zach Ambrose ran fast & Hadley Hill helped Wartburg to a conference title on Wednesday.
The former KMAlanders highlight for Wednesday below:
BASEBALL: Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) had a big offensive game for Briar Cliff, finishing with four hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk.
MEN’S GOLF: There were two top four finishers at the Simpson Invitational that wen to KMAland schools. Zach Doster (Central/Mount Ayr) placed in a tie for fourth with a 78, and Jordan Lester (Graceland/Lamoni) won the tournament with a 73.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Zach Ambrose (Morningside/Boyer Valley) ran a 51.53 in the 400 at the USD Twilight to bring in a fourth-place finish.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Hadley Hill (Wartburg/Lewis Central) continued to play a big role for Wartburg, as they clinched the American Rivers Conference championship.
Check out the full former KMAlanders rundown below:
BASEBALL
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: R; 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 4/4, RBI, R, BB
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB
MEN’S GOLF
-Zach Doster, Central/Mount Ayr: Shot 78 at Simpson (T-4th)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: Shot 96 at Simpson (T-36th)
-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: Won Simpson Invite with 73
MEN’S SOCCER
-Paul Devine, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Played 75 minutes in win
-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Played 110 minutes in loss
-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: Played 68 minutes in loss
-Matthew Neuhausen, Central/Glenwood: Played 32 minutes in win
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD TWILIGHT)
4. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 400 meters (51.53)
11. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 200 meters (23.73)
12. Wyatt McAlpin, Morningside/Southwest Valley: 400 meters (53.68)
14. Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Tri-Center: 400 meters (54.07)
15. Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 1500 meters (4:31.05)
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Sierra Marshall, Graceland/Woodbine: Shot 94 at Simpson (T-13th)
-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: Shot 114 at Simpson (T-24th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss
-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss
-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in win (conference champions)
-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Started in loss
-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss
-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD TWILIGHT)
2. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 4x100/3rd leg (53.54)
2. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 4x100/4th leg (53.54)
8. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 100 meters (14.00)
9. Shaylee Yates, Northwestern/Harlan: 100 meters (14.05)
10. Morgan Altman, Northwestern/Atlantic: 100 hurdles (17.90)
10. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Discus throw (133-04)
13. Elissa O’Dell, Northwestern/Bedford: 200 meters (30.20)
23. Kaelin Armstrong, Morningside/Logan-Magnolia: Javelin throw (67-11)
WRESTLING
-Tanner Higgins, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: Went 1-1 in 149 lb bracket at NJCAA Championships