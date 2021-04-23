(KMAland) -- Big days for Payton Adwell, Teagan Blackburn, Janette Schraft, Allie Binder and more.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) doubled in a pair of runs and scored twice for the Bears.
MEN’S TRACK: Joel Rathe (Concordia/Sterling) and Rudy Vrtiska (Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City) both had strong days at Nebraska Wesleyan. Rathe was second in the 100 and fourth in the long jump while Vrtiska won the 400 hurdles.
SOFTBALL: Payton Adwell (Graceland/Worth County) had a monster performance with a home run among two hits, two walks and three RBI.
VOLLEYBALL: Allison Eikenberry (Cornell/Tri-Center) was in action, finishing with 12 kills and five digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Teagan Blackburn (Northwest Missouri State/St. Albert) scored a goal in an MIAA Tournament win for the Bearcats.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Janette Schraft (Iowa State/Glenwood) finished in third at the Drake Relays in the 1500 meters.
Allie Binder (Unattached/Auburn) had a strong run of her own at Nebraska Wesleyan, winning the 5000 meters race. Jaci Parriott (Doane/Conestoga) and Lauren Siefken (Doane/Syracuse) took third and fourth at NWU in the 800 meters.
View the full rundown of former KMAlanders on Thursday below.
BASEBALL
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB
MEN’S GOLF
-Zach Doster, Central/Mount Ayr: 85 at Central Dutch Shootout (T-28th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: 89 at Central Dutch Shootout (37th)
-Jared Tigges, St. Ambrose/Kuemper: 87 at Central Dutch Shootout (T-32nd)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Trent Jones, Mount Marty/Abraham Lincoln: Lost No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-0); lost No. 2 doubles (6-0)
MEN’S TRACK (AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN)
-Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: Long jump (4th, 6.69m), 100 meters (2nd, 11.04)
-Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 hurdles (1st, 54.63)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 2/5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, R
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/4, BB
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 0/7
VOLLEYBALL
-Allison Eikenberry, Cornell/Tri-Center: 12 kills, 5 digs
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 95-90–185 at MIAA Championships (50th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Teagan Blackburn, Northwest Missouri State/St. Albert: 1 goal
WOMEN’S TRACK (AT DRAKE RELAYS)
-Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 800 meters (16th, 2:17.98)
-Janette Schraft, Iowa State/Glenwood: 1500 meters (3rd, 4:23.97)
WOMEN’S TRACK (AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN)
-Emily Agena, Concordia/Sterling: Hammer Throw (10th, 44.19m)
-Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Discus Throw (10th, 37.80m), shot put (14th, 11.31m)
-Allie Binder, Unattached/Auburn: 5000 meters (1st, 18:32.18)
-Taylor Caba, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 800 meters (7th, 2:34.59)
-Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: 400 hurdles (9th, 1:14.18)
-Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia: Long jump (7th, 5.15m), 100 hurdles (7th, 16.37)
-Sarah Heck, Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard: Long jump (16th, 4.58m), Triple jump (7th, 9.61m)
-Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 800 meters (3rd, 2:24.96)
-Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 800 meters (4th, 2:28.98)